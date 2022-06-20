‘You can start anything at any time in life’: Meet Highland Skate Gals, the new group encouraging women to skateboard in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

‘You can start anything at any time in life’: Meet Highland Skate Gals, the new group encouraging women to skateboard in Inverness

By Lauren Robertson
June 20, 2022, 5:00 pm

Ann-Louise Breaden only started skateboarding in recent years, but she quickly realised there weren’t many other women openly enjoying the sport.

Hoping to change that, she worked in collaboration with Highland Skate Park Association (HSPA) to create Highland Skate Gals in Inverness.

The group, which meets at the skate park in the Highland capital every Saturday from 9.30am to 11am, aims to create a safe and encouraging space for women to either learn to skateboard or to perfect their skills.

Highland Skate Gals members Amy Conboy, Catriona Horne and Ann-louise Breaden. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Miss Breaden said: “You think it’s embarrassing and give yourself a hard time, but we need to remember you can start anything at any time in life.

“You don’t have to be a teenage boy to start skateboarding.”

‘An unknown space’

Miss Breaden said she believes some women struggle to get into skateboarding because they are stepping into the unknown alone.

She said: “I think half of it is women feeling like the skate park is a little bit intimidating, especially if they’re a complete beginner. It’s not that people aren’t welcoming, it’s just an unknown space.

Catriona Horne on the slopes of the skate park. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Going to Inverness skate park on my own, I did notice there weren’t many girls or women of all ages and I’m a bit of a feminist so I think women should be doing all the things guys are doing.”

The 34-year-old said she hopes the encouraging nature of the group will help women feel confident abut trying something new.

“As adults we know what the potential consequences are if we fall, whereas kids don’t have that fear, so I think for a sport like skateboarding there is a bit of that mental block,” she said.

“Hopefully being part of an encouraging group and seeing others do things you want to try and do next will help people progress.”

Get involved in Highland Skate Gals

Miss Breaden emphasised the fact that, while it is an independent sport, it is also a social one.

Amy Conboy performs some tricks. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Explaining why she likes it, she said: “Rolling around the skate park is fun, it’s a good feeling, and even as a very early beginner you can enjoy yourself. You don’t need to be able to do fancy tricks.”

Highland Skate Gals in Inverness is currently only open to women over the age of 18, but Miss Breaden hopes she will be able to open the group up to younger women and girls in the future.

Highland Skate Gals meets weekly in Inverness. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Boards and pads are available to rent for a small donation to HSPA and chairman Ally Campbell will be on hand at the sessions to give complete beginners a helping hand.

For more information on the weekly sessions, go to the Highland Skate Gals Instagram page.

