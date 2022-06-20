‘You can start anything at any time in life’: Meet Highland Skate Gals, the new group encouraging women to skateboard in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ann-Louise Breaden only started skateboarding in recent years, but she quickly realised there weren’t many other women openly enjoying the sport.

Hoping to change that, she worked in collaboration with Highland Skate Park Association (HSPA) to create Highland Skate Gals in Inverness.

The group, which meets at the skate park in the Highland capital every Saturday from 9.30am to 11am, aims to create a safe and encouraging space for women to either learn to skateboard or to perfect their skills.

Miss Breaden said: “You think it’s embarrassing and give yourself a hard time, but we need to remember you can start anything at any time in life.

“You don’t have to be a teenage boy to start skateboarding.”

‘An unknown space’

Miss Breaden said she believes some women struggle to get into skateboarding because they are stepping into the unknown alone.

She said: “I think half of it is women feeling like the skate park is a little bit intimidating, especially if they’re a complete beginner. It’s not that people aren’t welcoming, it’s just an unknown space.

“Going to Inverness skate park on my own, I did notice there weren’t many girls or women of all ages and I’m a bit of a feminist so I think women should be doing all the things guys are doing.”

The 34-year-old said she hopes the encouraging nature of the group will help women feel confident abut trying something new.

“As adults we know what the potential consequences are if we fall, whereas kids don’t have that fear, so I think for a sport like skateboarding there is a bit of that mental block,” she said.

“Hopefully being part of an encouraging group and seeing others do things you want to try and do next will help people progress.”

Get involved in Highland Skate Gals

Miss Breaden emphasised the fact that, while it is an independent sport, it is also a social one.

Explaining why she likes it, she said: “Rolling around the skate park is fun, it’s a good feeling, and even as a very early beginner you can enjoy yourself. You don’t need to be able to do fancy tricks.”

Highland Skate Gals in Inverness is currently only open to women over the age of 18, but Miss Breaden hopes she will be able to open the group up to younger women and girls in the future.

Boards and pads are available to rent for a small donation to HSPA and chairman Ally Campbell will be on hand at the sessions to give complete beginners a helping hand.

For more information on the weekly sessions, go to the Highland Skate Gals Instagram page.