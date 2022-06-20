Fire and police respond to blaze at Culloden home By Louise Glen June 20, 2022, 3:20 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 5:25 pm 0 The fire service was called to the fire in Culloden this afternoon. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a house in Culloden. The fire broke out at the terraced home on Benbecula Place, at about 1.40pm. Fire crews were called after being alerted by police A spokesman for the fire service said: “We were called to a fire in Culloden. “We were asked by police to attend the incident at 1.37pm. Two appliances from Inverness were tasked. “It was a fire within a property. “Four crew members have used breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.” The fire was successfully extinguished just before 3pm, and the last appliance left the scene at around 4pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ late-night fire at Stuartfield near Mintlaw Three appliances called to battle building blaze in Aberdeen Fire crews battle blaze near Mosstodloch in Moray Fire crews called to HGV trailer fire in Aberdeen near Cove Bay