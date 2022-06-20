Fire and police respond to blaze at Culloden home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a house in Culloden.

The fire broke out at the terraced home on Benbecula Place, at about 1.40pm.

Fire crews were called after being alerted by police

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We were called to a fire in Culloden.

“We were asked by police to attend the incident at 1.37pm. Two appliances from Inverness were tasked.

“It was a fire within a property.

“Four crew members have used breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.”

The fire was successfully extinguished just before 3pm, and the last appliance left the scene at around 4pm.