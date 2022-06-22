Man arrested and woman in hospital following Inverness incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested and a woman is in hospital following a disturbance in Inverness.

Police were called to the Telford Road area at about 8.40am today.

A 30-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Local rumours that a person had been stabbed are untrue.

Witnesses said they had seen police activity on the nearby Lochalsh Road and Grant Street.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a disturbance on Telford Road, Inverness, around 8.40am on Wednesday, 22 June, 2022.

“A 30-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to hospital.

“A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”