Man arrested and woman in hospital following Inverness incident By Ross Hempseed June 22, 2022, 12:07 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 4:15 pm Police were called to Telford Road in Inverness, with witnesses also seeing activity on nearby Lochalsh Road. Pic: Sandy McCook/DCT Media A man has been arrested and a woman is in hospital following a disturbance in Inverness. Police were called to the Telford Road area at about 8.40am today. A 30-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Local rumours that a person had been stabbed are untrue. Witnesses said they had seen police activity on the nearby Lochalsh Road and Grant Street. A police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to a disturbance on Telford Road, Inverness, around 8.40am on Wednesday, 22 June, 2022. "A 30-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to hospital. "A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident."