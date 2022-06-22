[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors feel there is a “sense of urgency” around improving Whin Park in Inverness amid claims equipment could be unsafe.

This week it was revealed Highland Council has plans for a major upgrade of the popular venue.

The authority says the facilities are “reaching end of life”, but hopes to secure funding to create a “landmark” venue by the end of next year.

Early indications are that the budget could be around £500,000.

‘Shut it down’

The park was slammed by Inverness father Martin Burnside who believes it is dangerous and should be shut down.

He says the venue is an “embarrassment” and urges the council to fence it off until repairs are carried out.

Inverness west councillors meeting this week agreed a revamp is needed.

Councillor Alex Graham said: “There have been issues for a while about the age of the equipment and the fact it’s very tired.

“We were not aware of any specific safety issues, but we were aware of the need to completely refresh and upgrade Whin Park.

“There is a sense of urgency that something needs to be done. It’s been in desperate need of a complete revamp really.”

Mr Graham said next month’s public opening of the nearby Hydro Ness project will add to visitor numbers at Whin Park and the need to get improvements.

The 92kW hydro electric generator on the River Ness, is now operational and will become an interactive visitor attraction.

He said the last major investment in Whin Park was in 2012.

Earlier this year it received £9,000 as part of the council’s allocation from the Scottish Government’s play park renewal fund.

The council is currently looking at funding options to create a landmark natural play area at the site which is seen as a key destination for locals and visitors.

Whin Park is a magnet

It hopes to attract Scottish Government funding, along with potentially ward and Common Good Fund support.

The authority is also seeking a new operator for the boating pond which is currently not in use.

Mr Graham added: “Whin Park is such a magnet and serves the whole city and beyond.

“Council staff are looking at funding options for not simply replacing equipment, but to really have a replacement set-up which is more modern and environmentally-friendly.”

Meanwhile, another councillor suggests local businesses could be approached for cash to buy equipment for parks, rather than money being sought from government.

Duncan Macpherson says the authority should be more resourceful in seeking support.

“A lot of play parks will have been put on hold waiting for the gold coins to drop from the rich mans’ table in Edinburgh.

“They are not going to come. So let’s make our own investment and talk to local companies. We could do so much more.

“We are not looking after our young people and it’s a poor reflection on a modern city.”

