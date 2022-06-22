Whin Park: ‘There is a sense of urgency that something needs to be done’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Whin Park: ‘There is a sense of urgency that something needs to be done’

By John Ross
June 22, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 5:33 pm
Whin Park could be in line for a major upgrade
Whin Park could be in line for a major upgrade

Councillors feel there is a “sense of urgency” around improving Whin Park in Inverness amid claims equipment could be unsafe.

This week it was revealed Highland Council has plans for a major upgrade of the popular venue.

The authority says the facilities are “reaching end of life”, but hopes to secure funding to create a “landmark” venue by the end of next year.

Early indications are that the budget could be around £500,000.

‘Shut it down’

The park was slammed by Inverness father Martin Burnside who believes it is dangerous and should be shut down.

He says the venue is an “embarrassment” and urges the council to fence it off until repairs are carried out.

Inverness west councillors meeting this week agreed a revamp is needed.

Councillor Alex Graham said: “There have been issues for a while about the age of the equipment and the fact it’s very tired.

“We were not aware of any specific safety issues, but we were aware of the need to completely refresh and upgrade Whin Park.

“There is a sense of urgency that something needs to be done. It’s been in desperate need of a complete revamp really.”

Martin Burnside says Whin Park is dangerous and should be closed.
Martin Burnside says Whin Park is dangerous and should be closed.

Mr Graham said next month’s public opening of the nearby Hydro Ness project will add to visitor numbers at Whin Park and the need to get improvements.

The 92kW hydro electric generator on the River Ness, is now operational and will become an interactive visitor attraction.

He said the last major investment in Whin Park was in 2012.

Earlier this year it received £9,000 as part of the council’s allocation from the Scottish Government’s play park renewal fund.

The council is currently looking at funding options to create a landmark natural play area at the site which is seen as a key destination for locals and visitors.

Whin Park is a magnet

It hopes to attract Scottish Government funding, along with potentially ward and Common Good Fund support.

The authority is also seeking a new operator for the boating pond which is currently not in use.

Mr Graham added: “Whin Park is such a magnet and serves the whole city and beyond.

“Council staff are looking at funding options for not simply replacing equipment, but to really have a replacement set-up which is more modern and environmentally-friendly.”

Meanwhile, another councillor suggests local businesses could be approached for cash to buy equipment for parks, rather than money being sought from government.

Councillor Alex Graham.
Councillor Alex Graham.

Duncan Macpherson says the authority should be more resourceful in seeking support.

“A lot of play parks will have been put on hold waiting for the gold coins to drop from the rich mans’ table in Edinburgh.

“They are not going to come. So let’s make our own investment and talk to local companies. We could do so much more.

“We are not looking after our young people and it’s a poor reflection on a modern city.”

