World’s Strongest Brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman set to lift Inverness Highland Games

By Louise Glen
June 24, 2022, 11:49 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 12:08 pm
Luke and Tom Stoltman will be appearing at Inverness Highland Games.
Luke and Tom Stoltman will be appearing at Inverness Highland Games. Picture supplied by High Life Highland.

The World’s Strongest Brothers – the Stoltmans – have confirmed an appearance at this year’s Inverness Highland Games.

Having conquered the competition in the Highlands, Scotland, Europe and the world, Tom and Luke Stoltman will be meeting fans and showcasing their sheer strength at the games at Bught Park on July 16.

It will be the first time the Invergordon brothers will make a public appearance to show off their trophies since the recent win in the USA.

Since his win in May, Tom has been showing off his footballing skills, helped to raise more than £15million for Unicef as the goalkeeper for the World XI at Soccer Aid.

Tom Stoltman lifts the World's Strongest Man trophy for a second time.
Tom Stoltman lifts the World’s Strongest Man trophy for a second time. Picture supplied by Tom Stoltman/World’s Strongest Man

Announcing their appearance, Inverness Provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair said: “What an honour and a thrill to have the Stoltman brothers at this year’s Highland games.

“We’re delighted that they have chosen Inverness to show their trophies publicly for the first time and throughout the day they will be meeting with their many fans and showing us just what it takes to lift the Atlas stones.”

Nicknamed the Albatross, Tom earlier this year successfully defended his title as the World’s Strongest Man in California, picking up the accolade for the second year in a row.

His brother Luke is the 2021 Europe’s Strongest Man and five-time Scotland’s Strongest Man.

On his triumphant return to the Highlands, Tom said: “The support I get from people home in the Highlands means so much to me and I could not wait to get back and see everyone.

From heavies to athletics, piping and dancing, there's something for everyone at the Inverness Highland Games.
From heavies to athletics, piping and dancing, there’s something for everyone at the Inverness Highland Games. Pic Sandy McCook/DCT Media 2019.

A classic Highland games

“I’m looking forward to meeting everyone in July for what is going to be a great day and a classic Highland games.”

Luke said: “As athletes we often go through post competition blues so coming home to the Highlands to see everyone is a real joy.

“Spending time with our friends, our family and the people of the Highlands is very important and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone before we both get back into training for our next competitions this year and World’s Strongest Man 2023.”

The Inverness Highland Games will feature the magnificent heavies, track and field athletics, pipes and drums and Highland dancing.

Angus Dick, chairman of the Inverness Highland Games committee, said: “After the pandemic prevented the games over the last couple of years, we are pleased to be working with High Life Highland, the City of Inverness Committee and the Inverness Common Good Fund to ensure that 2022 goes ahead.

“With only a few weeks to go, we’re looking forward to welcoming the many Highland games enthusiasts back to the city, with a focus on a returning to the tradition of the Highland games that our families and friends can enjoy.”

Competition event entry forms for those looking to take part in the competitive track and field athletic, Highland dancing and solo piping events are also available on the website.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.invernesshighlandgames.com

  • Did you see our north Live reporter Lauren Robertson giving tug o’war a go this week? Check out our series on the traditions, and importance, of the Highland Games.

Tug o’ war team’s determination won’t be frayed this Highland Games season despite dwindling numbers

