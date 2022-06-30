Train services to Inverness cancelled or delayed due to bridge damage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trains heading to Inverness from Glasgow and Edinburgh have been cancelled or delayed after a bridge was damaged near Perth.

ScotRail services that left both cities for Inverness on Thursday morning terminated at Perth and Pitlochry and those due to leave in the next hour have been cancelled.

Network Rail said its bridge examiners are currently on scene inspecting the damage.

It was originally hoped services would return to normal by 12pm, but this has not been the case.

Now it is not known how long it will take for normal service to resume, but Network Rail said it would keep passengers updated.

We've received reports of a bridge being damaged in the Perth area. This will need to be examined before a decision is made regarding services passing over the bridge again. We're heading to the site and will update you once we receive more information from staff on the ground. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) June 30, 2022

ScotRail said on its Twitter page that a limited number of buses are on their way to Perth and Pitlochry for stranded passengers, but that people should make alternative travel arrangements wherever possible.

Phil Campbell, head of customer operations at ScotRail, told the Courier: “We’re sorry to our customers who have experienced disruption to their journey as a result of this incident.

“The safety of our customers and our people is always our number one priority, so it’s important that the bridge is fully assessed for any damage before any trains are able to cross.”

Today’s disruption to services happened amidst already reduced train timetables across the country due to strikes.