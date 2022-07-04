‘Driving footfall and creating a vibrant and safe Inverness’: New Inverness BID director shares her vision for the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Driving footfall and creating a vibrant and safe Inverness’: New Inverness BID director shares her vision for the city

By Ross Hempseed
July 4, 2022, 8:22 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 9:51 pm
Lorraine McBride appointed the new Inverness BID. Picture by Sandy McCook.
It has been announced that businesswoman Lorraine Bremner McBride will take on the role of director at Inverness BID and shares her vision for the future of the city.

The organisation helps raise the profile of small, local businesses in Inverness through marketing and social media.

Inverness, while a small and compact city, is the largest settlement for miles in a large geographical area like the Highlands.

This makes it the prime destination for tourists travelling wanting to explore the more retail and urban aspects the Highlands offer.

Many local businesses are recovering from the pandemic and attempting to navigate the pressures that come with rising prices.

Mrs Bremner McBride has worked extensively within Inverness city centre for several years in both the private and third sectors.

More recently, she worked as Business Development Manager at the Inverness, Badenoch and Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau, advising people on their business interests.

When asked what makes Inverness an attractive destination for business, Mrs McBride said: “Inverness has all the amenities that you would expect from a vibrant, safe modern city but what makes Inverness an attractive place to live, work and visit and what makes it special is that people matter to the businesses in the city centre.

“Inverness is rich with history and culture and given the links to the rest of the UK provides an ideal location for businesses to be based and to thrive.”

Lorraine McBride hopes to drive footfall in the city post-pandemic.

Recently it has been a struggle for some businesses to survive given the rise in prices across numerous aspects.

On Saturday, July 2, city centre vegan restaurant Alleycat closed for the final time after efforts to save the business failed.

There is hope that with a new director at the helm, Inverness BID can still work towards helping businesses come through the tough times.

Tourists have been returning to Inverness now that restrictions have lifted. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Chairman of Inverness BID, Peter Strachan said: “The BID Board is delighted that Lorraine has decided to join our organisation and we are excited to have her extensive knowledge, skills and local experience.”

Mrs Bremner McBride said: “I look forward to working with our city centre businesses and our key partners to continue to make Inverness a welcoming and attractive City for all who live, work and visit in our great Highland capital.

“I see the role as being one of service and BID recognises that the city centre is made up of a wide range of businesses who have different needs and priorities.

“We have nearly 700 levy payers – the vast majority of the city centre – but of course there are some smaller and charitable sector activities who fall below the BID contribution threshold.

“We’d hope that the work that BID does in driving footfall and creating a vibrant and safe Inverness is however beneficial to all.

“This year’s cruise programme is one of the biggest yet – and together with the tour coaches from elsewhere in the UK and Europe we’ve already seen many more thousands of visitors get a warm welcome from BIDs coach ambassadors before enjoying a few hours sampling everything our amazing city has to offer.”

