Listed: All the changes to Stagecoach’s timetable in and around Inverness

Stagecoach Highland has introduced a new timetable in and around Inverness – which may leave even regular passengers waiting at the bus stop.

Whether it be regularity or route, almost all its services have undergone some kind of timetable change.

Changes to the timetable, which came into play on July 4, have come at a time when bus services in the area are already struggling with driver shortages.

It is hoped this new approach will be able to cope with the community’s need for buses as well as the influx of tourists expected to head to the area throughout the summer season.

Here’s all you need to know about changes to the Stagecoach Highland buses operating around Inverness:

Service 1: Culduthel – Balloch

Additional peak journeys have been added to Service 1 on weekdays.

Saturday morning timetables have been revised.

Service 2: Craig Dunain – Cawdor

This service no longer extends to Croy and Tornagrain and has been replaced by Service 27. The Saturday morning timetable has been revised.

It will serve UHI Campus and Inverness Shopping Park. Some Service 11s between the city centre and airport will also to go Tornagrain on weekdays.

Service 3: Craig Dunain – Tornagrain Village

Evenings services between the City Centre and Balloch increased to every hour on Monday to Saturday evenings.

This service will no longer extend out to Croy and Tornagrain in the evenings following the withdrawal of a Highland Council Contract, instead terminating at Balloch.

Service 11 will operate via Tornagrain in the evenings in place of Service 3A.

Sunday evening services now extend to Balloch and off peak services Monday to Saturday operate every hour via South Kessock, replacing Service 4A/4C.

The Saturday morning timetable has been revised.

Service 4A/4C: Union Street – Milton of Leys

Extensions to South Kessock have been withdrawn and replaced by Service 3.

Some evening services have been withdrawn, but peak services will still provide links to Millburn Academy and Inverness Royal Academy.

The Saturday morning timetable has been revised.

Service 5/6: Inverness – Milton

Off peak weekday services between Milton, Drakies, Raigmore and the shopping park have been reduced from every 30 minutes to hourly.

Services between the city centre, Hilton and Milton have been increased from every 30 mins to every 20 minutes.

Evening services now offer direct links from the city to Hilton and then extend to the shopping park via Raigmore, replacing the current route.

Service 7: Queensgate – Ness Castle

Services now start and finish beyond Castle Street and extend into the city centre.

Service 8: City Centre – Raigmore Estate

Frequency reduced from 30 minutes to hourly.

Service 11: Inverness – Ardersier

Service now extends to Nairn and serves Lochloy and Sainbury’s in place of Service X12.

Additional buses between Inverness and the airport will be rolled out during busier periods.

Service X12: Inverness – Nairn

This service has been withdrawn and replaced by Service 11.

Service 14: Bus Station – Whitebridge

There have been minor alterations to this timetable.

Service 16: Bus Station – Foyers (phone box)

There have been minor alterations to this timetable.

Service 21: Dingwall – Cromarty

There have been minor alterations to this timetable.

Service 22: Bus Station – Culbokie

This service now serves North Kessock and Yairs Rise.

Service 25/X25: Inverness – Alness

Minor alterations have been made to provide additional running time.

An extra Sunday evening service has been added and the Saturday morning timetable has been revised.

Service 26/26A: Bus Station – Cromarty

This service’s daytime timetable has been revised, as well as its evening time as a result of Highland Council’s decision to withdraw the 2335 from Inverness.

Service 27: Inverness – Tornagrain Village

This service now extends off peak to Contin. It has also been extended to serve the shopping park, UHI campus, Croy and Tornagrain.

Service 28: Bus Station – Dingwall

This timetable has been revised to offer a near hourly service between Inverness and Muir of Ord.

Service 48: Inverness – Kilmorack

There have been minor alterations to this timetable.

Service 61: Inverness – Contin

There have been minor alterations to this timetable.

Service 62: Tain – Lairg

There have been minor alterations to this timetable.

Driver shortages plaguing the service

Just last week, locals took to the lawn of Highland Council’s headquarters to complain about buses, which they said are constantly late or not turning up at all.

Managing director at Stagecoach Highland, David Beaton, said that the problems were mostly down to driver shortages, which he had never seen so bad in his 33-year career.

Good morning,

Due to the ongoing driver shortage across the Highlands, unfortunately services across Inverness are liable to experience delays, disruption and short notice cancellations throughout the day.

For bus times please download the Stagecoach Bus app#inverness #highland pic.twitter.com/KTj32vFDM1 — Stagecoach Highland (@StagecoachHLand) July 7, 2022

In light of the new timetable, a spokeswoman for Stagecoach Highland advised that people check ahead before travelling: “We’ve made some changes to our services in Inverness and the Highlands.

“As these changes affect a number of our timetables, we’d advise customers to please check the service update information on our website or use the journey planner on the Stagecoach Bus app before they travel.”