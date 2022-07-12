Northbound lane of the A9 closed due to police incident on Kessock Bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The northbound lane of the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, has been closed due to an ongoing police incident on Kessock Bridge.

A coastguard helicopter is currently at the scene.

Kessock lifeboat has also been launched and is currently in the water nearby.

A coastguard spokesman has said he cannot comment on the ongoing situation.

Police have been contacted for more information.

More to follow.