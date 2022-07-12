Northbound lane of the A9 closed due to police incident on Kessock Bridge By Cameron Roy July 12, 2022, 9:46 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 9:49 pm 0 There is an ongoing incident at Kessock Bridge in Inverness. Supplied by Michelle Henderson. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The northbound lane of the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, has been closed due to an ongoing police incident on Kessock Bridge. A coastguard helicopter is currently at the scene. Kessock lifeboat has also been launched and is currently in the water nearby. A coastguard helicopter is currently at Kessock Bridge. Picture by Michelle Henderson. A coastguard spokesman has said he cannot comment on the ongoing situation. Police have been contacted for more information. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Teenager dies and man taken to hospital after 50ft cliff fall in Thurso A9 reopens following police incident in Inverness Coastguards called to help three people who fell from cliffs in two separate incidents – including NC500 biker Kayaker’s body found off coast of Lewis following major search