Home News Inverness

Here’s what to expect for the return of Inverness Highland Games this weekend

By Lauren Robertson
July 14, 2022, 12:09 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 2:09 pm
Inverness Highland Games in 2019. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Inverness Highland Games in 2019. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The sound of pipes will drift across the city once more as the Inverness Highland Games return this weekend.

This year’s celebration promises to make up for the two years that have been missed due to the pandemic, with a programme jam packed full of iconic Highland Games events for Inverness spectators.

Bught Park will come alive on Saturday with Highland dancers, athletes and pipers, all hoping to come out on top of their respective competitions.

Gates open at 11am and a mass warm-up has been organised in the main arena to get locals and visitors alike ready to take on the day.

Junior events will kick off soon after before games chieftain and provost Glynis Sinclair welcomes visitors.

“Throughout the course of the day, I hope people will enjoy discovering why traditional Highland Games remain so popular here in Scotland and bring so much enjoyment wherever Scots and their descendants gather together to celebrate across the globe,” she said.

“I also hope that those who are joining us from around the world today – and who may be attending the games for the very first time – can enjoy the thrill and excitement of this unique event.”

‘Something not to miss’

Inverness Highland Games are run by High Life Highland and the soundtrack of the day will come from the various piping competitions.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy, with demonstrations from the famous Stoltman strongman brothers and more than 60 craft, food, retail and charity stalls, and exhibits.

Visitors could take a virtual reality trip around the Highlands one minute and sample local delights on offer at the Highland Food and Drink Trail the next.

The countdown is on! 🥳There's only a few days to go until the Inverness Highland Games at Bught Park. Come along to…

Posted by High Life Highland on Monday, 11 July 2022

High Life Highland chairman Mark Tate said: “This year’s games promises to be something not to miss and our focus has been ensuring people and their families come away with some fantastic memories.

“After two years away, the games will be a fantastic fun day out for both residents and visitors, showcasing the traditional competitive events and displays as well as showcasing the very best Inverness has to offer.”

Tickets for Inverness Highland Games can be purchased here.

