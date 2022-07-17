In pictures: Inverness Highland Games return to the city after two-year hiatus By Lauren Robertson July 17, 2022, 1:03 pm Updated: July 17, 2022, 1:07 pm 0 Joe Public Vs the Strongest men in the world. Photo by Jason Hedges [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Victims’ fear and anger as serial Highland rapist applies for parole seven years after getting life Sprints, sword dances and the Stoltman brothers: Inverness Highland Games back with a bang ‘I had the best job’: Highland teacher retires after 48 years without a single sick day Ellie Stone reflects on following Team Scotland colleague and fellow north rider Lauren Bell on Commonwealth Games path