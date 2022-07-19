Door and windows of Inverness property damaged in fire and vandalism

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services attended a small fire at a property in the Rosehaugh Road area of Inverness.

The blaze affected the door of the property, but upon further inspection there was also found to be damage to a number of windows.

The incident is believed to have taken place around 12.45am on Monday.

Police are now appealing for information relating to fire and vandalism at the property.

Detective Constable Claire Maclean, of Highland and Islands Division CID, said: “If you have any information relating to this incident, or were in the Rosehaugh Road area in the early hours of Monday July 18 please come forward.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 0121 of July 18.