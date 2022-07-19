Thieves snatch woman’s handbag in Inverness underpass

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 54-year-old woman has been robbed while walking through an Inverness underpass.

Two men snatched the woman’s bag as she made her way through the tunnel linking Rose Street and Innes Street in the early hours of Saturday.

She suffered minor injuries and was left shaken.

Police say the woman had entered the underpass from the Rose Street side when she was confronted by the pair.

The incident happened between 12.30am-1.30am. Both men were wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Claire Maclean, of Highland and Islands Division CID, said: “Inquiries into the robbery are at an early stage.

“The robbery took place at a time when the city centre would have been relatively quiet, so we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and believes they saw the men involved, or has any information on the incident, to please come forward.

“If you saw anything suspicious and believe you may be able to assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 1333 of July 16.”