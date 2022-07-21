A vegan cafe, jeweller and whisky specialist to move into Victorian Market in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A vegan cafe, jeweller and whisky specialist to move into Victorian Market in Inverness

By Ross Hempseed
July 21, 2022, 11:59 am Updated: July 21, 2022, 1:28 pm
Victorian Market
Victorian Market in Inverness announced three new vendors. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Highland Council has announced that three new tenants will move into the Victorian Market in the coming weeks.

Jewellery makers Ortak, vegan restaurant Salt N Fire and Inverness Whisky are moving into the Inverness city centre premises.

The historic marketplace, which is managed by Highland Council, hosts several independent retailers and gift shops and is an attraction for both tourists and residents.

Retailers already include Kenneth Moore Jewellers, Inverness Souvenirs, Story Chocolates, Arcade Barbers and Cafe de Paulo.

The market is currently undergoing a major transformation with work continuing on the new food hall, part of a £1.6 million project.

An artist’s impression of the Victorian Market food hall. Picture supplied by Highland Council.

Ortak Jewellery will take over the Uppercut space, continuing both the jewellery shop and the barber shop, which has been in the market for over 40 years.

It has been handcrafting jewellery for 50 years, with heritage at the heart of their brand pairing well with the historical marketplace.

Alison Firth, director of Ortak, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our Ortak ranges in the Victorian Market and look forward to getting to know our local Inverness customers.”

Salt N Fire, known for “Good Mood Food”, is a outfit of classically trained chefs and front-of-house staff originating in the Scottish Borders.

The restaurant in Inverness will open in August and will be the first solely vegan Salt N Fire outlet.

It said it was inspired to open a food outlet in Inverness, as it sees the Highlands as an exciting destination for food lovers.

Inverness Whisky will be opening a specialist whisky shop in the market after celebrating its fifth Anniversary at the Malt Room, also in the city centre.

Its main focus will provide customers with whiskies that are unique and cannot be found anywhere else – while promoting small, independent distillers.

Provost of Inverness Glynis Sinclair said: “It is great to see Ortak Jewellery, Salt N Fire and Inverness Whisky – well-known and established businesses see the value of investing within the Victorian Market.”

[[title]]