A vegan cafe, jeweller and whisky specialist to move into Victorian Market in Inverness

Highland Council has announced that three new tenants will move into the Victorian Market in the coming weeks.

Jewellery makers Ortak, vegan restaurant Salt N Fire and Inverness Whisky are moving into the Inverness city centre premises.

The historic marketplace, which is managed by Highland Council, hosts several independent retailers and gift shops and is an attraction for both tourists and residents.

Retailers already include Kenneth Moore Jewellers, Inverness Souvenirs, Story Chocolates, Arcade Barbers and Cafe de Paulo.

The market is currently undergoing a major transformation with work continuing on the new food hall, part of a £1.6 million project.

Ortak Jewellery will take over the Uppercut space, continuing both the jewellery shop and the barber shop, which has been in the market for over 40 years.

It has been handcrafting jewellery for 50 years, with heritage at the heart of their brand pairing well with the historical marketplace.

Alison Firth, director of Ortak, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our Ortak ranges in the Victorian Market and look forward to getting to know our local Inverness customers.”

Salt N Fire, known for “Good Mood Food”, is a outfit of classically trained chefs and front-of-house staff originating in the Scottish Borders.

The restaurant in Inverness will open in August and will be the first solely vegan Salt N Fire outlet.

It said it was inspired to open a food outlet in Inverness, as it sees the Highlands as an exciting destination for food lovers.

Inverness Whisky will be opening a specialist whisky shop in the market after celebrating its fifth Anniversary at the Malt Room, also in the city centre.

Its main focus will provide customers with whiskies that are unique and cannot be found anywhere else – while promoting small, independent distillers.

Provost of Inverness Glynis Sinclair said: “It is great to see Ortak Jewellery, Salt N Fire and Inverness Whisky – well-known and established businesses see the value of investing within the Victorian Market.”