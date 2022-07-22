‘Heaven won’t know what’s hit it’: 17-year-old Bailey Matheson Munro mourned in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 17-year-old boy has died after becoming unwell at a property in Inverness.

Around 7.55am on Thursday, July 21, police and emergency services were called after a 17-year-old male youth took unwell within a property in MacLennan Crescent, Inverness.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been named by police as Bailey Matheson Munro.

Unexplained

A police spokesman said: “A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained, however there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“Inquiries are continuing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Detective Constable Gary Hines said: “Our thoughts remain with Bailey’s family at this very difficult time.

“They have asked that they be given privacy and I would ask that their wishes are respected.”

Tributes

Tributes have been paid to the youngster online.

Friend Laura MacDougall said: “The world has definitely gotten duller now. So heartbroken for everyone who loved Bailey. So kind, so funny and so sassy.”

Katey Xmac said: “I still can’t believe that this has happened, love you always.

“Bailey Munro my heart is absolutely breaking for my extended brothers and sisters in the Highlands.

“And to my girls who have lost a brother and their ‘Auntie Bailey’ heaven won’t know what’s hit it when you rock up, that’s for sure.”