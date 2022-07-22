‘Heaven won’t know what’s hit it’: 17-year-old Bailey Matheson Munro mourned in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Heaven won’t know what’s hit it’: 17-year-old Bailey Matheson Munro mourned in Inverness

By Louise Glen
July 22, 2022, 6:41 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 7:55 pm
Bailey Matheson Munro.
Bailey Matheson Munro.

A 17-year-old boy has died after becoming unwell at a property in Inverness.

Around 7.55am on Thursday, July 21, police and emergency services were called after a 17-year-old male youth took unwell within a property in MacLennan Crescent, Inverness.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been named by police as Bailey Matheson Munro.

MacLennan Crescent, Inverness.

Unexplained

A police spokesman said: “A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained, however there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Bailey Matheson Munro.

“Inquiries are continuing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Detective Constable Gary Hines said: “Our thoughts remain with Bailey’s family at this very difficult time.

“They have asked that they be given privacy and I would ask that their wishes are respected.”

Tributes

Tributes have been paid to the youngster online.

Friend Laura MacDougall said: “The world has definitely gotten duller now. So heartbroken for everyone who loved Bailey. So kind, so funny and so sassy.”

Katey Xmac said: “I still can’t believe that this has happened, love you always.

“Bailey Munro my heart is absolutely breaking for my extended brothers and sisters in the Highlands.

“And to my girls who have lost a brother and their ‘Auntie Bailey’ heaven won’t know what’s hit it when you rock up, that’s for sure.”

