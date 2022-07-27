Inverness researcher prompts project to help save dying elm tree populations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness researcher prompts project to help save dying elm tree populations

By Lottie Hood
July 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 28, 2022, 9:29 am
Dr Euan Bowditch (left) receives the Sir George Campbell Memorial Trophy from Royal Scottish Forestry Society President Simon MacGillivra. Supplied by UHI Inverness.
Dr Euan Bowditch (left) receives the Sir George Campbell Memorial Trophy from Royal Scottish Forestry Society President Simon MacGillivra. Supplied by UHI Inverness.

An award winning article from an Inverness lecturer has prompted plans to help restore elm tree populations in Scotland.

Original research on the Dutch elm disease has helped to bring about plans with the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh to help protect elm tree populations.

Lecturer at the Scottish School of Forestry and researcher at UHI Inverness, Euan Bowditch recently received an award for a research paper on elm conservation in Scotland.

Written with co-author Elspeth MacDonald, the paper was published in summer 2021 in Scottish Forestry.

It has since been awarded the Sir George Campbell Memorial Trophy for the best professional paper published in the journal in 2021.

Picked by a panel of three judges, the research paper was described of being of “international importance”.

‘Fascinating work to restore iconic elm species’

Elm Tree inverness
Wych elm, Invernesshire. Supplied by Giles Brockman.

It has brought about a project in collaboration with the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and will be looking at finding the more “resilient individual” elms and propagating new populations from them.

Mr Bowditch said: “The paper looks at our current knowledge of the elm species.

“It asks if there are any healthy elm populations still thriving, where the biggest impact of Dutch elm disease is, and where the disease is going, because it is obviously still travelling across the Highland landscape.

“It suggests looking at surviving and healthy individuals that are in hard-hit areas further south, spreading Dutch elm disease since the 1960s, and identifying those individuals and looking at ways that we can introduce resilience and restore elm to the landscape.”

He added that by connecting other organisations interested in the subject, collaborations with organisations can increase the capacity to undertake larger projects in the area of elm restoration.

Scottish Forestry editor, Gavin McGregor, said: “We were delighted to publish work of the quality and influence of Euan and Elspeth’s article detailing the fascinating work being done to restore and preserve our iconic elm species.

“The society’s educational mission of sharing knowledge and experience among forestry and woodland professionals and the wider public is greatly enriched by our relationship with writers of such expertise.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]