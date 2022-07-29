Inverness army veteran to row for Erskine charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness army veteran is taking on a “daunting” challenge to support the work of the Erskine charity.

John Baillie, aged 79, who served with the forces on three tours of Bosnia and Herzegovina intends to “row” the Atlantic, a distance of around 3,106miles – or 5,000,000metres for the veterans charity.

However, he will not face the hardship of enduring the Atlantic weather, seasickness or lack of sleep as he will be on his rowing machine in various Tesco stores.

Worked at Tesco after return to civilian life

Mr Baillie, a former staff sergeant with 2/51 Highlands Volunteer, in which he served in the Adjutant General’s Corps, returned to civilian life to work in security and delivery for Tesco.

He will be collecting funds for the charity at public rowing sessions in the following locations:

August 4, 5 and 6 – Elgin Tesco

August 11, 12 and 13– Tain Tesco

August 25, 26 and 27 – Victorian Market, Inverness

‘It’s a joy for me to hear such great comments from the general public’

Mr Baillie said: “I fundraise for Erskine as both my wife’s uncles received first-class care from Erskine. In addition, everyone I have ever spoken to has nothing but the very highest of praise for the care family members have received from Erskine.

“It’s a joy for me to hear such great comments from the general public, which makes all my hard work worthwhile. I hope that locals and visitors to the area will enjoy coming along to say ‘hello’.”

Erskine community fundraiser, Jim Watret added: “John’s phenomenal efforts will help us to continue to support almost a thousand veterans each year through our accommodation, activities and employment.”