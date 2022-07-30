Cash stolen and windows smashed at popular Inverness hotel during break-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Staff at The Corriegarth Hotel have been left “shocked” after vandals broke into the premises and made off with cash.

The break-in occurred around 4am on Saturday, July 30.

More than £100 of cash was stolen from the hotel and a window and some equipment was destroyed.

Posting online following the incident, it was said staff were “shocked” in the morning.

They said: “Last night we had some visitors who decided to smash their way into the Corriegarth, steal some cash, destroy some equipment and doors and leave.

“No-one was injured but our team got a shock in the morning and our bank balance will be a bit lighter next week.”

They added the hotel was still able to open this morning for business after some of the damage was cleared up.

Police have been made aware of the incident and are appealing for anyone with CCTV footage or information to contact them.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on Heathmount Road, Inverness, around 8.05am on Saturday, July 30.

“It is believed the incident happened around 4am on Saturday, July 30. Entry was gained and a three-figure sum of cash taken.

“Inquires are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0911 of 30 July, 2022.”