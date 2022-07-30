Cash stolen and windows smashed at popular Inverness hotel during break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Cash stolen and windows smashed at popular Inverness hotel during break-in

By Lottie Hood
July 30, 2022, 2:49 pm Updated: July 31, 2022, 12:26 pm
Corriegarth Hotel in Inverness was broken into early on Saturday morning. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Corriegarth Hotel in Inverness was broken into early on Saturday morning. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Staff at The Corriegarth Hotel have been left “shocked” after vandals broke into the premises and made off with cash. 

The break-in occurred around 4am on Saturday, July 30.

More than £100 of cash was stolen from the hotel and a window and some equipment was destroyed.

Posting online following the incident, it was said staff were “shocked” in the morning.

They said: “Last night we had some visitors who decided to smash their way into the Corriegarth, steal some cash, destroy some equipment and doors and leave.

“No-one was injured but our team got a shock in the morning and our bank balance will be a bit lighter next week.”

They added the hotel was still able to open this morning for business after some of the damage was cleared up.

Feeling Grumpy 😡Last night we had some visitors who decided to smash their way into the Corriegarth, steal some cash,…

Posted by Corriegarth Hotel on Saturday, 30 July 2022

Police have been made aware of the incident and are appealing for anyone with CCTV footage or information to contact them.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on Heathmount Road, Inverness, around 8.05am on Saturday, July 30.

“It is believed the incident happened around 4am on Saturday, July 30. Entry was gained and a three-figure sum of cash taken.

“Inquires are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0911 of 30 July, 2022.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]