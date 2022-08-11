Fundraising football match paying tribute to Inverness man returns following two-year absence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A special fundraising football match will be held in tribute to an Inverness man this weekend.

The annual Shaun Scullion Memorial Match will return on Saturday, August 13, the first following a two-year Covid absence.

Mr Scullion was just 20 when he died from an aneurysm in 2006.

Following his death, friends Steven Corcoran, Jamie Kilpatrick and James Duncan, as well as his family, organised a football match.

Over the past 15 years, it has raised £15,000 for local charities across the Highlands.

‘A fitting tribute’

The charity of choice this year is the Charleston Community Foundation, which assists people under the age of 18 living in the Kinmylies, Muirtown and Scorguie.

Shaun’s mum, Morag Scullion said: “We are looking forward to another football match as we’ve really missed it during the last two years.

“We are very grateful to everyone who is taking part as well as everyone who has helped to organise the event and donated to our raffle.

“I know how pleased Shaun would be to know that the annual football match is returning in his name as it is such a fitting tribute.

“We are also delighted that it will raise money for a very deserving charity, which does tremendous work in our local community.”

The match will take place this weekend at the Charleston Community Complex at 1pm.