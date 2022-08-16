Here we go again, Inverness: Stage is set for Ironworks hotel planning decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Here we go again, Inverness: Stage is set for Ironworks hotel planning decision

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
August 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
After a series of delays, a decision is expected on a controversial hotel plan to replace the Ironworks.

If Highland Councillors grant a proposal for a luxury Marriott hotel, it marks the end of the popular Ironworks music venue.

Yet planning officials warn that it’s not for councillors to decide what businesses should operate in the city.

Will south planning committee throw out the rule book, and refuse consent for the hotel?

We’ve been here already – back in June, a chaotic debate ended with councillors voting to defer a decision.

This time around, a decision is overdue. Developers Bricks Capital say their hotel would provide a boost to the city’s economy.

But until they hear otherwise, Ironworks say it’s “business as usual”.

Ironworks hotel: The story so far

It’s a planning application that’s starting to feel like a bit of a saga.

South planning committee first rejected the Bricks Capital proposal in 2020. Back then, they said the proposed building was “monolithic”.

However, the developer has since completely redrawn the plans. Working with council planners and a design panel made up of local professionals, they seemed to have won over the critics.

Inverness Design Panel once said the designs didn’t suit the city. They now welcome the plans as much improved. Highland Council officers are on board too – there are no objections from transport planning or environmental health, and senior planners have recommended the application for granting.

While some councillors feel the modern build is incongruous with the city’s architectural heritage, Historic Environment Scotland are happy too.

The stage previously looked set for a swift granting of approval in June. However, councillors on the south planning committee weren’t convinced.

Artist’s impression of the proposed Courtyard by Marriott hotel. Supplied by Bricks Capital.

Several members blasted the blockish design – Bill Lobban memorably said it looked like it was “designed in the Soviet era with a box of Lego”. Others raised concerns about noise, bin collection and parking.

After a lengthy debate, councillors voted to defer a decision.

Speaking to the P&J in June, Bricks Capital said they were “naturally disappointed”.

“This is a £30 million inward investment, the biggest on the horizon for the city centre, with 100 construction jobs and 65 permanent ones, so it could be beneficial to Inverness’s post-pandemic future,” their spokesman said.

Multi-million pound hotel

At a cost of £30 million, the proposed Courtyard by Marriott hotel would offer up 155 beds to support the city’s burgeoning tourist trade.

The plans also include a cafe/bar, restaurant and guest gym, as well as a commercial gym accessed off Rose Street.

The L-shaped design would fill an expansive brownfield site on the corner of Academy Street and Rose Street. The area already has planning permission for a multi-story building and student flats.

The hotel’s main accommodation would look into Rose Street, and takes the form of a six-storey, rectangular block. It would also house a commercial gym.

The Ironworks will be demolished if the new hotel gets a green light. Photo: Sandy McCook

If permission is granted, the Ironworks music venue would be demolished to make way for the Academy Street part of the hotel. This elevation would include a two-storey entrance with large windows on sandstone columns, linking to a contemporary gym block finished with zinc scales.

Lastly, the hotel would feature a seven-story tower rendered in white limestone and glass, offering extensive views across the city.

Is it right for Inverness?

The key sticking point for local councillors is whether this slick approach is fitting for the Inverness conservation area.

Councillors Isabelle Mackenzie and Michael Cameron led the charge at the June meeting, the latter tabling an amendment to refuse planning permission.

Ms Mackenzie said the hotel would leave the historic city with “more concrete and more cement” – concluding the plans are “too large, too high and sticking out like a sore thumb”.

However, the amendment to reject was defeated by one vote. Despite not wanting to throw it out completely, councillors weren’t quite ready to grant it either.

Another round of voting followed, and the committee voted 11-3 to defer a decision. Councillors said they wanted more time to get to grips with the details around bin collection and parking constraints.

South planning committee will vote on the hotel plan on 18 August 2022. Photo: Sandy McCook

On Thursday 18 August, committee will once again consider the application.

If they grant it, the Ironworks will be torn down. However, planning laws are stringent, and councillors have been told they must put “limited weight” on any commercial issues.

The Ironworks is a popular live music venue, but the hotel is a considerable investment in Inverness city centre.

Whatever councillors decide, it’s unlikely to be a quick or an easy decision.

