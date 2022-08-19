Inverness Tesco donates £25,000 worth of clothing to Highland Hospice after store flooded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness Tesco donates £25,000 worth of clothing to Highland Hospice after store flooded

By Lauren Robertson
August 19, 2022, 7:39 pm Updated: August 19, 2022, 7:41 pm
Clothing donated to Highland Hospice by Tesco.
Clothing donated to Highland Hospice by Tesco.

A Tesco store in Inverness has donated £25,000 worth of stock to Highland Hospice after it was dampened in the weekend’s flooding.

The supermarket’s Inshes branch had to be evacuated on Sunday after intense rainfall caused sections of the roof to fall in.

Videos on social media showed the majority of the flooding in the homeware and clothing sections – meaning a large amount of affected stock couldn’t be sold.

Emergency services were called to the Tesco at Inshes Retail Park in Inverness after the store flooded. Picture by Brian Smith.

Instead of it going to waste, Tesco Inshes donated the goods, which include clothing, towels and bedding, to Highland Hospice.

A spokesman from Tesco confirmed the donated stock was worth an estimated £25,000.

‘Close to everyone’s hearts’

Shirlee Lumsden who runs the Highland Hospice warehouse said: “We are so touched and absolutely delighted to receive such a valuable donation from Tesco.

“The store representatives who handed them over to us said that they chose the Hospice as we provide a service that is close to everyone’s hearts.

“This is such a valuable donation and we can’t express our gratitude enough. Thank you Tesco.”

Highland Hospice confirmed the clothing will be washed and dried before being sold in its charity shops.

We would like to say a huge thank you to Tesco Extra, Inshes for their very generous donation of goods after the heavy…

Posted by Highland Hospice on Thursday, 18 August 2022

‘Well done!’

People took to social media to commend Tesco for the donation, commenting on the Highland Hospice’s own thanks to the supermarket.

Ann-Marie Dirom-Gray said: “It’s good to see the stock being put to good use and to a worthy local charity.”

Steph Adlington added: “Brilliant news, good to get a positive out of a negative! Well done!”

Allison Rose, who works at the store, said: “Good feeling filling the van knowing it was going to a charity.”

Stephen Macleod, store manager at Tesco Inverness Inshes Extra said: “We were more than keen to support Highland Hospice cancer charity after the recent flooding. We all know people who have been affected by cancer and so it’s important to support the vital work charities like the Highland Hospice do.

“We wanted to ensure our stock donation would come in handy in supporting the work that they do in supporting those in need.”

