Inverness Tesco donates £25,000 worth of clothing to Highland Hospice after store flooded

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Tesco store in Inverness has donated £25,000 worth of stock to Highland Hospice after it was dampened in the weekend’s flooding.

The supermarket’s Inshes branch had to be evacuated on Sunday after intense rainfall caused sections of the roof to fall in.

Videos on social media showed the majority of the flooding in the homeware and clothing sections – meaning a large amount of affected stock couldn’t be sold.

Instead of it going to waste, Tesco Inshes donated the goods, which include clothing, towels and bedding, to Highland Hospice.

A spokesman from Tesco confirmed the donated stock was worth an estimated £25,000.

‘Close to everyone’s hearts’

Shirlee Lumsden who runs the Highland Hospice warehouse said: “We are so touched and absolutely delighted to receive such a valuable donation from Tesco.

“The store representatives who handed them over to us said that they chose the Hospice as we provide a service that is close to everyone’s hearts.

“This is such a valuable donation and we can’t express our gratitude enough. Thank you Tesco.”

Highland Hospice confirmed the clothing will be washed and dried before being sold in its charity shops.

We would like to say a huge thank you to Tesco Extra, Inshes for their very generous donation of goods after the heavy… Posted by Highland Hospice on Thursday, 18 August 2022

‘Well done!’

People took to social media to commend Tesco for the donation, commenting on the Highland Hospice’s own thanks to the supermarket.

Ann-Marie Dirom-Gray said: “It’s good to see the stock being put to good use and to a worthy local charity.”

Steph Adlington added: “Brilliant news, good to get a positive out of a negative! Well done!”

Allison Rose, who works at the store, said: “Good feeling filling the van knowing it was going to a charity.”

Stephen Macleod, store manager at Tesco Inverness Inshes Extra said: “We were more than keen to support Highland Hospice cancer charity after the recent flooding. We all know people who have been affected by cancer and so it’s important to support the vital work charities like the Highland Hospice do.

“We wanted to ensure our stock donation would come in handy in supporting the work that they do in supporting those in need.”