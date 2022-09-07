Free lunches offered at UHI Inverness to help students coping with the cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Free lunches offered at UHI Inverness to help students coping with the cost of living crisis

By Ross Hempseed
September 7, 2022, 2:50 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 7:23 pm
free lunches
The free lunch of soup and a roll was introduced to UHI Inverness students this week. Picture by UHI Inverness

A new initiative delivering free school meals to students has begun at UHI Inverness in response to the cost of living crisis.

From Monday, September 5, students at the Inverness campus and Scottish School of Forestry could get free soup and a roll.

It follows a similar scheme which gave students the option of having toast for students struggling to feed themselves at important meal times like breakfast.

The self-service option is used by around 100 students per day, with uptake rising steadily as the cost of living crisis worsens.

Free breakfast is available from 8.30am to 11.30am, and the free lunch is available between 11.45pm and 2pm.

Free lunches for students struggling with the cost of living

Students are among some of the worst hit groups in relation to the cost of living, with UHI Inverness implementing schemes to help students out.

These include necessities like donated toiletries and good-quality coats and jackets, which are available to students in The Cubby at the Inverness campus.

Laptops can also be loaned to students and financial support is available through discretionary hardship funding

In the coming weeks, UHI Inverness will also open a foodbank known as The Larder.

Professor Chris O’Neil, UHI Inverness Principal and Chief Executive, said: “We are acutely aware of the impact that the rapid rise in the price of energy and essentials is having on our students, and we want to ensure that none of them goes hungry.

“We are here to support our students, and the free breakfast and lunch is part of a package of measures, under the banner Share the Warmth, that is available to help students who are struggling.”

Big Food Appeal

Moray Food Plus revealed a steep rise in the number of people coming through the doors for help, with the number of people relying on its foodbank in June – 113% higher than the same month in 2021.

People across the north and north-east are being hit by rising energy, fuel and food costs, with many struggling to make ends meet.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express created the Big Food Appeal to raise awareness of the help available across the Highlands, Islands, Aberdeen and Moray.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

