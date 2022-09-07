Free lunches offered at UHI Inverness to help students coping with the cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new initiative delivering free school meals to students has begun at UHI Inverness in response to the cost of living crisis.

From Monday, September 5, students at the Inverness campus and Scottish School of Forestry could get free soup and a roll.

It follows a similar scheme which gave students the option of having toast for students struggling to feed themselves at important meal times like breakfast.

The self-service option is used by around 100 students per day, with uptake rising steadily as the cost of living crisis worsens.

Free breakfast is available from 8.30am to 11.30am, and the free lunch is available between 11.45pm and 2pm.

Students are among some of the worst hit groups in relation to the cost of living, with UHI Inverness implementing schemes to help students out.

These include necessities like donated toiletries and good-quality coats and jackets, which are available to students in The Cubby at the Inverness campus.

Laptops can also be loaned to students and financial support is available through discretionary hardship funding

In the coming weeks, UHI Inverness will also open a foodbank known as The Larder.

Professor Chris O’Neil, UHI Inverness Principal and Chief Executive, said: “We are acutely aware of the impact that the rapid rise in the price of energy and essentials is having on our students, and we want to ensure that none of them goes hungry.

“We are here to support our students, and the free breakfast and lunch is part of a package of measures, under the banner Share the Warmth, that is available to help students who are struggling.”

