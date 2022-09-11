‘It’s a bright future for His Majesty’: Inverness hosts proclamation of King Charles III for Highlands, Islands and Grampian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

‘It’s a bright future for His Majesty’: Inverness hosts proclamation of King Charles III for Highlands, Islands and Grampian

By Lauren Robertson
September 11, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: September 11, 2022, 7:08 pm

Thousands packed the heart of Inverness for a ceremony to officially proclaim His Majesty King Charles III as the new monarch.

Sunday was in many ways a day of sadness, as the Queen left Balmoral for the final time and her cortege made its way to Edinburgh.

It was also a day of new beginnings as, across the north and north-east, ceremonies were held to mark the proclamation of the accession of the King as monarch.

The region’s primary ceremony was led by Derek Pyle, Sheriff Principal of Grampian, Highland and Islands outside Inverness Town House.

Thousands stood side by side to watch history unfold, with more gazing on from apartment windows on the High Street.

Children sat high on shoulders, the elderly remembered she who had reigned for the entirety of their lives and the occasional “God save the King” erupted from the crowd.

Civic leaders and members of the public gathered to watch the ceremony.

Tinged with sadness

There was silence as the proclamation was read, salutes as the national anthem was played then applause as the ceremony came to an end.

Speaking after the ceremony, Highland Council convener Bill Lobban thought of the juxtaposition between the death of the Queen and the proclamation of her son as King.

He said: “I suppose there’s a tinge of sadness there because Her Majesty is no longer here, but it’s a bright future for His Majesty King Charles.”

Mr Lobban stood on the podium alongside Mr Pyle as the proclamation was read and described the feeling of seeing thousands gathered for the ceremony.

“It was absolutely amazing to see,” he said.

“As you step out onto that podium and you see the masses of people, I think it’s utterly fabulous, and it really is a tribute to Her Majesty The Queen and her successor King Charles.”

Highland Council convener Bill Lobban at the ceremony.

Though Mr Lobban did not get as close as shaking hands with the Queen, he had been in her presence and explained how strong a leader he believed her to be.

He also acknowledged the fact that she dedicated her life to the role she held for more than 70 years, and that this was something to be admired.

“I think she has been an incredible leader over all these years,” said Mr Lobban.

“Irrespective of whichever way you feel, this was a lady who did her duty from when she was a young woman until she was an elderly woman and that deserves some respect.”

Getting to know King Charles

It is no secret that the Queen was fond of the north and north-east.

She spent her final days at Balmoral and often spoke of how much the surrounding area meant to her throughout her long life.

The ceremony was held at Inverness Town House.

Mr Lobban said he felt the love between Her Majesty and the people of the Highlands was mutual. He hopes the new King would visit too, when he has time.

“I think it was fairly obvious that the people of the Highlands loved the Queen,” he said.

“Also I think we’ll get to know King Charles better now that he is the monarch. He has visited here on many many occasions and we hope he will do again in the future, but I’m sure he’s going to be very busy.”

