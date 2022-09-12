Overnight car fire in Inverness being treated as ‘suspicious’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating a “suspicious” car fire in Inverness.

In the early hours of Monday morning, at around 12.20am, both police and the fire service were called to the incident.

It took place outside the flats on Benula Road in the north-west of the city.

One domestic vehicle was alight at the scene in the car park.

Several emergency vehicles attended the scene.

The fire service used two hose reel jets to put out the fire. It was out by 12.52am. No one was injured but the car was significantly damaged.

A fire service spokeswoman said they are not currently investigating and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police had taken control.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are treating the fire as suspicious and inquiries are continuing.”