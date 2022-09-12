Runrig musical The Stamping Ground wins prestigious award for Eden Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Runrig musical The Stamping Ground wins prestigious award for Eden Court

By Danica Ollerova
September 12, 2022, 12:58 pm Updated: September 12, 2022, 3:30 pm
the stamping ground award
The Stamping Ground brought the songs of Runrig to stunning life in a compelling new musical at Eden Court in Inverness. Photo by Ewen Weatherspoon.

The Stamping Ground – which features the hits of Celtic rock band Runrig – has been celebrated for its music and sound at the Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland (CATS).

The new musical, written by Morna Young, received rave reviews from Scottish fans and critics when it premiered in July at Eden Court, which commissioned the show.

And yesterday (September 11), the Inverness theatre and Raw Material production received an accolade for the Best Music and Sound at the 2022 CATS awards.

Runrig’s Calum and Rory Macdonald were delighted with the news. They said: “Big congratulations to Raw Material and Eden Court for picking up the CATS Music and Sound Award for The Stamping Ground.

“The award is thoroughly deserved. The stage production and performance of the songs have been of the highest order and the interpretation of the songs both powerful and sensitive.”

Susannah Armitage, Eden Court’s senior producer, added: “It is a testament to the enormous amount of talent and hard work that musical director John Kielty, sound designer Garry Boyle and our hugely talented band and company put into the arrangements of the songs.

“It is also thanks to Calum and Rory Macdonald for being generous and trusting enough to let us transpose their songs to a musical setting.

“We cannot wait to bring this musical back to audiences at Eden Court and on tour in 2023.”

National Theatre of Scotland’s new show Orphans, Tron Theatre’s Underwood Lane, and Traverse Theatre’s Move were also nominated for the accolade. The awards ceremony took place at Glasgow’s Tron Theatre on Sunday September 11.

CATS celebrates the actors, directors, playwrights and other Scottish theatre artists who have made the most thrilling contributions of the year.

The Stamping Grounds tells story of Scottish community

Set in a rural Scottish community, The Stamping Ground tells the story of Euan and Annie who return home but find themselves lost in a place now filled with more tourists than residents.

The heart of their community – the local pub – is for sale and tensions are rising about the future of the place they call home.

“It is a story rooted in contemporary Highland experience and is underpinned by Runrig’s beautiful, evocative and well-loved songs which provide the rhythmic and lyrical backbone to the musical.”

A scene from The Stamping ground. Photo by Ewen-Weatherspoon.
A scene from The Stamping ground. Photo by Ewen-Weatherspoon

Susannah said: “The Stamping Ground is a story of home and community.

“It is a story rooted in contemporary Highland experience and is underpinned by Runrig’s beautiful, evocative and well-loved songs which provide the rhythmic and lyrical backbone to the musical.”

The P&J was invited to sit in on one of the show’s rehearsals before the musical premiered. You can watch our footage – which includes an interview with the show’s director Luke Kernaghan and actors Neshla Caplan and Brian James O’Sullivan – below.

The Stamping Ground at Eden Court

The Stamping Ground will return to Eden Court in Inverness from Friday May 5 to Saturday May 13. Tickets can be purchased here.

More on The Stamping Ground…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

adam ant aberdeen
All you need to know about Adam Ant's Aberdeen show
0
Professor Paul Mealor's setting of Psalm 118 was performed at a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.
Queen requested Aberdeen composer Paul Mealor create work performed at her thanksgiving service
0
Harrison Ford becomes visibly emotional as he debuts new Indiana Jones trailer (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Harrison Ford becomes visibly emotional as he debuts new Indiana Jones trailer
The Rings Of Power,
TV review: New Lord of the Rings series makes Game of Thrones look quaint
0
Disney treats fans to first looks at new live-action films on D23 Expo first day (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Disney treats fans to first looks at new live-action films on D23 Expo first…
Chadwick Boseman’s brother accepts posthumous Disney Legends Award on his behalf (Ian West/PA)
Chadwick Boseman’s brother accepts posthumous Disney Legends Award on his behalf
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Tonight's performance of Dreamgirls at His Majesty's Theatre was cancelled after news of the Queen's death.
Shows cancelled as north-east theatre community pays tribute to the Queen
0
The oppulent interior of the Wonder Hoose, Aberdeen's pop-up venue in the quad of Marischal College.
VIDEO: Welcome to the Wonder Hoose - Aberdeen's opulent pop-up 'palace of variety'
0

More from Press and Journal

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0