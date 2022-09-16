New mental health initiative to be launched in Highlands following Kessock Bridge closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

New mental health initiative to be launched in Highlands following Kessock Bridge closures

By Ross Hempseed
September 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 7:41 am
Helicopter at the Kessock Bridge in response to an incident in July 2022. Photo: DC Thomson
Helicopter at the Kessock Bridge in response to an incident in July 2022. Photo: DC Thomson

A Highland charity has launched a new service to help people suffering mental health problems following recently call-outs to the Kessock Bridge due to concerns for people.

Centred, a Highland mental health charity, has raised concerns over the “worrying” increase in incidents at the Kessock Bridge, with three in the last three weeks.

Police were called to the bridge on August 24 and again on September 1 with the most recent on September 5, following reports of a “concern for a person”.

Following recent events, the cause and other local charities penned an open letter to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urging investment into mental health support.

Mental health issues and the cost of living crisis are understood to be pushing people into desperate situations, which will likely worsen over winter.

That is why Centred has now announced the creation of a new recovery college, which will offer support, advice and guidance on mental health for Highland residents.

Led by the charity, in partnership with Highland Action on Mental Health Research (Hug), they aim to start delivering services in Caithness and Inverness by November.

David Brookfield, chief executive of Centred, revealed that within the last six weeks, they secured the necessary funding to deliver the service.

It will be known as the Discovery College, which Mr Brookfield said was due to its purpose of helping people suffering from mental health to find themselves again.

Development of the initiative began in 2017, then led by the NHS, however, it was dropped and Centred took the project on in 2019.

‘These incidents send ripples through community’

The aim is to operate a service in Caithness, working alongside other organisations such as Caithness Cares and Stepping Stones, with five peer support workers being recruited.

Mr Brookfield said the project was needed now more than ever following the incidents at the Kessock Bridge, which he described as “really concerning”.

He said: “I was very aware of what these incidents have done to the public’s perception because whichever way you look at it, it sends ripples through the community.

“There are two ways to look at it, either cynically where people should get on with things to the people who are really concerned about the lack of services out there for these people.”

kessock bridge suicide attempts centred
Centred centre in Inverness. Picture supplied by Google Maps

While the Discovery College has been in the works for a while, Mr Brookfield did not want to publicise it until the funding had been secured.

Describing the service as a “step change” in the availability of services in the region the College will offer support to people on a wide range of issues from stress, anxiety and depression.

The two centres that will be delivering these services are Inverness Support Centre on Tomnahurich Street and Caithness Support Service at Wick Business Park.

Mr Brookfield said that the reason they wanted to bring this issue to the First Minister was the slow speed at which funding is made available.

He said: “The reason we wanted to bring this to the first minister’s attention is the speed of the funding process.

‘Prevention is a key priority’

“It’s taken us a long time, and we still don’t have any commitment from NHS or the Scottish Government to fund this going forward, even though it would beneficial to NHS services by taking pressure off them.

“You can see that events like the ones at the Kessock Bridge are ongoing, we need to get this moving as quickly as we can because things tend to grind extremely slowly when it comes to funding.”

In response to the call for more funding, the Scottish Government said that the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund has provided £36 million since 2021.

Mental Wellbeing Minister Kevin Stewart said the Scottish Government had helped 1,800 projects across Scotland, including in the Highlands on projects focused on suicide prevention. Picture by DC Thomson

Mental Wellbeing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “Every suicide is a tragedy with a far-reaching impact on family, friends and communities.

“Prevention is a key priority, and we are working to reduce the rate of suicide in Scotland and ensuring those affected by it have access to the right support.

“We will publish a new long-term suicide prevention strategy and action plan in partnership with Cosla later this month to address the suicide prevention needs of the whole population.

“This approach will ensure our suicide prevention work is relevant for urban, rural, remote and island communities.”

Mr Brookfield hopes Discovery College, with the necessary funding, can reach out to those suffering from mental health and provide them with options at a time when they feel they have none.

