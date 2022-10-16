Inverness culinary school launches cost of living cooking classes while offering mental health support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness culinary school launches cost of living cooking classes while offering mental health support

By Ross Hempseed
October 16, 2022, 5:00 pm

A young Inverness couple have launched a new programme of cooking classes aimed at helping those feeling the squeeze this winter.

Michael’s Culinary School was launched in October 2021, offering one-to-one cookery classes teaching people different cuisines like Thai, Italian and Chinese.

Connor Rae and Michael Fallows bravely decided to convert their living room area into a commercial kitchen-style space.

With the cost of living crisis hitting households across the Highlands, the duo decided to launch a new programme of budget cooking classes.

These classes are done either online or in-person, with chef Mr Rae showing people how to make budget dishes such as stir-fry, macaroni cheese or curry.

He said: “Our online workshops, which are £7.50, have been launched in response to the growing economic crisis that everyone is experiencing.

“They have been designed with health and cost in mind and run for around an hour, which is something people can do on Sunday morning and not be too stressed out about it.

Connor Rae shows off his knife skills as he cuts up spring onion for garnish. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“It also gives people an activity to do, because everyone has to make dinner so if you are engaging in an activity with other people, while also making something that you have to anyways it feels more like a fun activity rather than a chore.”

Recipes can be made in bulk for families living on a budget, with ingredients easily sourced from various supermarkets.

Mr Rae, 23, has always had an affinity for food, with many of his relatives also working in the industry.

He started out studying horticulture which developed into a love of using home-grown produce in recipes, so he began cooking.

‘Designed with health and cost in mind’

“I think there is a synergy between growing and producing your own food and then taking it to the kitchen and using it within different dishes.”

According to Mr Rae, the business is moving into a new stage as a social enterprise venture, whereas before it was solely about making money.

Inverness cooking school
Michael Fallows, pictured left, and Connor Rae of Michael’s Culinary School based in Inverness. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

The couple want to give back to the community, so have branched out by offering spaces in their 12-person virtual cooking classes to people involved with Mikeysline.

Mr Fallows, 19, has a personal connection with the Inverness-based mental health charity after they assisted the family when his grandfather took his own life.

His grandfather backed the couple to create their business and provided them with the funds to get them started.

Mr Fallows has always wanted to run his own business taking inspiration from his grandfather, who was a business owner, and hopes the work they are doing “makes him proud”.

The entrepreneurs were eager to have Mikeysline involved to do something to help those struggling and make sure people get the help they need.

Mr Fallows said: “We are going to offer Mikeysline two to three spaces in the virtual classes for their service users.

“They will be anonymous, so it creates a safe space for them. The classes will be good for mental wellbeing and hopefully a chance for service users to meet new people.”

To find out how to make this delicious meal, which was priced at just £2.10 per portion from ingredients bought from Aldi and Lidl, here is the recipe.

Beef Chow Mein

(Serves 1-2)

Budget Beef Chow Mein, which takes under 10 minutes to cook. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Ingredients

  • 150g Beef Mince
  • 60g Mangetout
  • 1 nest of Egg Noodles
  • 1 Red Chilli
  • 1/2 White Onion
  • 2 Spring Onions
  • 1 tsp Garlic Puree
  • 1 tsp Ginger Puree

Sauce

  • 1 1/2 tbsp Soy Sauce
  • 1 1/2 tbsp Oyster Sauce
  • 1 1/2 tbsp Rice Vinegar (Mirin)
  • 2 tsp Cornflour
  • 1 tsp Sugar
  • 1/2 tsp Sesame Oil

Method

  1. Mix ingredients for sauce together in a bowl and leave to the side
  2. Roughly chop onion, red chilli and spring onion
  3. Boil egg noodles in salt water
  4. Add sesame oil to a frying pan/wok and fry off beef mince until brown
  5. Remove beef mince from pan and put into a bowl for later
  6. Add more sesame oil to the pan and fry off onion, chilli, ginger puree, garlic puree for one minute
  7. Add in the mangetout and keep cooking over medium heat for three minutes
  8. Add in beef mince, noodles and sauce all at once until it’s all combined
  9. Plate, garnish with spring onion and enjoy

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted pub boss and drooling drink-driver
Pints ready for the show.
GALLERY: Were you in the audience with Diana Gabaldon at Eden Court?
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Americans Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton toured the Highlands with a stuffed sheep named Lockie, standing in for Gabbie's baby. Picture shows; Americans Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton with Lockie. Inverness. Supplied by Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton Date; 11/10/2022
How a stuffed sheep helped new parents form lifelong bond with the Highlands
Compere Sarah Fraser and Diana Gabaldon during the event at Eden Court Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
REVIEW: A spellbinding audience with Diana Gabaldon at Eden Court
Celt Street in Inverness. Image: Google Street View.
Police search for motorcyclist who fled after crash on Inverness city centre street
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after 'overwhelming' response to staff appeal
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
To go with story by Louise Glen. It now costs ?1 to enter Inverness Cathedral due to the high numbers of people who want to spend a penny. Picture shows; A sign from Inverness Cathedral.. Inverness Cathedral. Supplied by Malcolm MacCallum. Date; 14/10/2022
Inverness Cathedral charges £1 as many enter building to spend a penny
Diana Gabaldon is the author of nine Outlander novels. Image: Jason Hedges
Diana Gabaldon tells how Doctor Who inspired global phenomenon Outlander as she arrives in…
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Emma Grady. Prince Charles during his visit to Ballater yesterday 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo Picture shows; Prince Charles 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo. Ballater. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
2
2
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
3
Cafe Connect Mannofield, managed by Kirsty MacRae, is a people friendly cafe through and through. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Aberdeen cafe serving up delicious food and community spirit
4
Brodie Castle hosted the BBC's Antiques Roadshow. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Rare whisky display case among treasures brought to Brodie Castle for Antiques Roadshow
5
Police have been at the Macduff home since Friday. Photo: DC Thomson
Death of woman found in home at King Edward Court in Macduff ‘not suspicious’
6
13.10.2022 URN: CR0038901 Willian Wylie is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court
Man brandished meat cleaver and told neighbour: ‘Look at the size of you –…
7
On a mission: Maria Anderson is determined to break the silence surrounding the perimenopause and the menopause. Photos supplied by Maria Anderson.
Inverness midwife breaks silence on the perimenopause
8
Just how should you handle underage drinking?
A strict ban or a little alcohol at home: How should parents teach their…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Finlay McLeay was dealing drugs from Oldcroft Road.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer caught with £2,500 of Class A drugs after paramedics save him from overdose
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…

More from Press and Journal

Woodside Fountain Centre
Aberdeen community group offers free meals to ease financial pressure on families
Locals should be involved in shaping the future of their city (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
Len Ironside: Aberdeen, it's time to be bold, ask questions and embrace change
The capercaillie is dwindling in numbers in Scotland (Photo: godi photo/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: More must be done to save the iconic capercaillie
Scottish Development and Industry (SCDI) chief executive Sara Thiam pictured at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
SCDI boss: 'You've got something really special happening in the north-east'
Epelle claimed she'd had a glass of wine. Credit: Shutterstock
Mum caught three-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit said she only had 'a glass of…
Grammar's Craig Shepherd is brought down before the tryline. Picture by Kath Flannery
Aberdeen Grammar's losing streak continues at Ayr; Gordonians make it six wins on the…
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland claim first away win of the season as Orkney make home advantage count
Inverness culinary school launches cost of living cooking classes while offering mental health support
Lerwick-based Shetland Heatwise all about looking after customers and staff
Leighton McIntosh, left, is sent off for Cove Rangers against Caley Thistle after lashing out at Zak Delaney. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle: Zak Delaney admits he exaggerated contact in Leighton McIntosh clash
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay is unable to stop Steven Boyd's opener against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers punished for switching off against Caley Thistle, says Kyle Gourlay

Editor's Picks

Most Commented