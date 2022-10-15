Police search for motorcyclist who fled after crash on Inverness city centre street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers are searching for a motorcyclist who fled the scene of a crash with a van in Inverness.

Police were called to the incident on Celt Street at around 7.30pm on Friday.

The driver of the van and the male passenger of the motorbike were still on scene, but the driver of the motorbike had left by the time they arrived.

Neither the van driver nor the motorbike passenger were seriously injured in the incident.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the crash to come forward with information.

A police spokesman said: “Officers in Inverness are appealing for information following a crash involving a motorcycle and a van on Celt Street, around 7.30pm on Friday October 14.

“The van driver and male passenger of the motorbike were not seriously injured in the incident. The man driving the motorbike left the scene and inquiries to trace him remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3140 of October 14.