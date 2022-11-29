New vendors at Loch N Larder food court in Inverness revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The five vendors for the much-anticipated food court at Inverness’s Eastgate Centre have been revealed.

The £2m Loch n Larder project has been in the works for months, with officials aiming to have the five outlets up and running by next month.

These include Scottish Kitchen – the newest venture by MasterChef: The Professionals winner and Scotland’s first national chef Gary McLean.

Mr McLean shot to fame after winning the competition show in 2016 after previously working as a senior chef lecturer at City of Glasgow College.

Shakes & Cakes will also have a spot in the centre, not to be confused with the popular Shakes ‘N’ Cakes which opened its first store in the Culduthel area earlier this year.

Cluck will offer customers options including buttermilk chicken and vegan alternatives, served in various ways with sides.

For those looking for a taste of the exotic Inver Mercato is a Mediterranean Italian deli with a host of favourites including pizza slabs and chopped salads.

An exciting adventure awaits those interested in Indian food with Ness n Korma offering modern fusion mixed authentic Indian street food.

Plans are also in place to open coffee area Fairground in January.

Eastgate Centre manager Jackie Cuddy said: “The new food collective will be at the heart of the centre.”

The Loch n Larder will be the second major food court to open in 2022, following the Victorian Market in September.