Strike dates set for Highlands and Islands airports will hit festive travellers

Travellers using the north’s airports this festive period are being warned to expect disruption after the latest strike dates were announced.

Unite the union, which represents workers across 11 airports in the Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) group, will take action on December 19 and December 22.

Those striking will include those who work in fire and rescue, security and administration.

The 11 impacted airports are Inverness, Wick, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree, Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Islay and Dundee.

Improve pay for rural communities

It comes after 73.5% of Unite members voted in in favour of taking strike action last week, with 92.8% in favour of taking action short of strike in a bid to improve pay for rural communities amid the cost of living crisis.

Unite has previously warned that strike action will cause huge disruption over the winter break and festive period.

So far, the Hial workforce has already rejected a 5% offer which they deemed unacceptable due to inflation rising to a 40-year high of 14.2%.

Unite industrial officer Shauna Wright said: “Unite does not accept that Hial, a private limited company wholly owned by the Scottish Government, does not have the ability to increase the offer. Claims previously made that it is bound by funding obligations set by the Scottish Government will not placate our members or settle this dispute.

“Unite is therefore calling on the Scottish Government as a matter of urgency to meet with us, the workers and Hial and to put forward additional funding that will improve pay, terms and conditions in the Highlands and Islands and bring an end to this dispute.”

‘We apologise in advance for the inevitable disruption’

Inglis Lyon, HIAL’s managing director said: “We apologise in advance for the inevitable disruption this action by Unite colleagues will cause for our airlines and passengers.

“Whilst recognising the financial challenges our colleagues face, we are disheartened that they will be taking strike action which will greatly inconvenience our passengers and local communities so close to the festive holiday period.

“We will liaise closely with our local teams, airlines, and partners to determine what can be done to minimise the disruption on both days. Meantime, all communication channels remain open in a bid to avoid this strike action. However, I would urge anyone intending to travel on these dates to keep in touch with their airline.”

The news comes as the RMT announced its latest strike dates in a similar dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Network Rail workers will press ahead with two 48-hour strikes next week and are now set to walk out from 6pm on December 24 until 6am on December 27. However, talks are ongoing.