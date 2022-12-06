Strike dates set for Highlands and Islands airports will hit festive travellers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Strike dates set for Highlands and Islands airports will hit festive travellers

By Chris Cromar
December 6, 2022, 10:03 am Updated: December 6, 2022, 12:05 pm
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Travellers using the north’s airports this festive period are being warned to expect disruption after the latest strike dates were announced.

Unite the union, which represents workers across 11 airports in the Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) group, will take action on December 19 and December 22.

Those striking will include those who work in fire and rescue, security and administration.

The 11 impacted airports are Inverness, Wick, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree, Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Islay and Dundee.

Improve pay for rural communities

It comes after 73.5% of Unite members voted in in favour of taking strike action last week, with 92.8% in favour of taking action short of strike in a bid to improve pay for rural communities amid the cost of living crisis.

Unite has previously warned that strike action will cause huge disruption over the winter break and festive period.

So far, the Hial workforce has already rejected a 5% offer which they deemed unacceptable due to inflation rising to a 40-year high of 14.2%.

Unite industrial officer Shauna Wright said: “Unite does not accept that Hial, a private limited company wholly owned by the Scottish Government, does not have the ability to increase the offer. Claims previously made that it is bound by funding obligations set by the Scottish Government will not placate our members or settle this dispute.

“Unite is therefore calling on the Scottish Government as a matter of urgency to meet with us, the workers and Hial and to put forward additional funding that will improve pay, terms and conditions in the Highlands and Islands and bring an end to this dispute.”

‘We apologise in advance for the inevitable disruption’

Inglis Lyon, HIAL’s managing director said: “We apologise in advance for the inevitable disruption this action by Unite colleagues will cause for our airlines and passengers.

“Whilst recognising the financial challenges our colleagues face, we are disheartened that they will be taking strike action which will greatly inconvenience our passengers and local communities so close to the festive holiday period.

“We will liaise closely with our local teams, airlines, and partners to determine what can be done to minimise the disruption on both days.  Meantime, all communication channels remain open in a bid to avoid this strike action. However, I would urge anyone intending to travel on these dates to keep in touch with their airline.”

The news comes as the RMT announced its latest strike dates in a similar dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Network Rail workers will press ahead with two 48-hour strikes next week and are now set to walk out from 6pm on December 24 until 6am on December 27. However, talks are ongoing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 - including two final shows at…
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Red Hot Highland Fling delights Inverness crowds
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
The history of Eden Court: Home to bishops, nurses, performers and ghosts
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
New Year Honours: Inverness surgeon who rushed to help in Ukraine made OBE
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
New Year Honours: The 11 people from Moray, Inverness and the Highlands and Islands…

Most Read

1
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Inverness Airport will be one of the airports affected. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented