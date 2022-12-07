Raigmore bus gate: Long-running saga could finally be over next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raigmore bus gate: Long-running saga could finally be over next week

By Stuart Findlay
December 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 7, 2022, 7:10 pm
The bus gate will link the hospital site with this part of the Raigmore estate. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The bus gate will link the hospital site with this part of the Raigmore estate. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The long-running Raigmore bus gate saga looks set to finally come to an end next week.

Plans to link the Raigmore estate with the north’s flagship hospital have spent years in the pipeline.

A previous proposal in 2021 was dubbed “bonkers” and “torturous” by Highland Council’s planning committee.

There had been a number of environmental and safety concerns.

But the council and NHS Highland have worked together on a new plan that seems to have more support.

Now the new application will return to the south planning committee next week.

Planners are, once again, recommending its approval.

And this time it looks like it will get the nod.

Why is it controversial?

Trees being cut down and the noise and pollution of extra buses was the focus of most of the anger last time.

It was going to result in the loss of eight trees, some of which were hundreds of years old.

A map showing the new bus gate route. Image: DC Thomson/Christopher Donnan

The 590ft road was going to cut through hospital grounds, coming within 7ft of residential homes and only 3ft from treatment centres.

Residents were not happy.

A petition was started that gathered around 350 signatures. A banner was also put up at the site.

The application itself drew five letters of support and 49 objections.

What’s different about the bus gate this time?

To address the worries, the route has been re-drawn so that no trees will be taken down.

And to lessen the disruption, the buses passing through will be electric.

The latest report by planning officer John Kelly calls the bus gate project a “tangible action” that the council can support to help address the climate emergency at a local level.

He adds: “The proposed bus gate is undoubtedly the optimum, most direct route
between the Raigmore Hospital site and Raigmore housing estate.

“Unlike the previously refused proposal, it will not result in any detrimental impact on the natural environmental, community or residential amenity.”

A helicopter flies over the helipad at Raigmore Hospital. Image: Duncan Macpherson

The electric buses will be part of Stagecoach’s new fleet set to hit the streets of Inverness.

And rather than snaking through the hospital grounds and passing close to treatment centres and homes, the route will be more straightforward.

These concessions have been warmly welcomed by Denise Stewart-Thomson who lives in the Raigmore estate and was heavily involved in the campaign against the earlier plans.

She said last month: ““This is much better than it was. It feels like there has been a compromise.

“It’s heartening that we have been listened to.”

The planning committee will meet on December 13.

