Home News Inverness

Highland Council consults community in Inverness as bus service launched

By Louise Glen
December 8, 2022, 5:55 pm Updated: December 8, 2022, 6:19 pm
Highland Council plans to start its inhouse bus service from January. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Highland Council plans to start its inhouse bus service from January. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Highland Council has launched a consultation to ask people what they want from the future of bus services in Inverness.

The local authority says it has developed a range of options for addressing existing problems and making improvements to bus travel in the city.

It is now looking for public feedback to proposals.

Improvements to key routes in Inverness

The local authority recently purchased 13 buses for the city, with a school service set to start in the new year.

Funding was secured from the bus partnership fund, and it is hoped the bus service by the council will help to reduce costly bus contracts for routes such as school services in Inverness.

Councillor Ken Gowans
Councillor Ken Gowans. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Ken Gowans, chairman of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “Improvements have now been developed and are currently being appraised against a range of criteria.

“To feed into these appraisals we invite local businesses and the public to find out more and then comment on the options being considered.

“It would be great if as many people as possible attend and pass on their views.”

The information on three studies will be presented at an in-person public drop-in event on Wednesday December 14 between 4.30pm and 7.30pm at the Spectrum Centre, at the bus station in Inverness.

Members of the study teams will be available to answer any questions and explain more about the improvement proposals for these key routes within the city centre.

What is the bus partnership fund?

To enable councils to invest in facilities, the Scottish Government introduced a Bus Partnership Fund (BPF), delivered by Transport Scotland of £500 million over five years.

The aim of the fund is that councils will invest in facilities, including infrastructure such as bus lanes, or traffic light priorities and measures and operators will develop their services, for example by higher frequencies or new, better buses.

Highland Council secured phase one funding of £2.9 million for seven projects in the Inner Moray Firth and three projects in Lochaber.

There is potential that a further £47 million could be secured for further phases of specific projects subject to a gateway review by Transport Scotland.

The BPF consists of 10 projects some of which require further investigative work before proceeding to progress to design and construction phases through the use of Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidance (STAG).

They are:

  • Inner Moray Firth Projects
  • Raigmore bus gate
  • Barn Church Road bus priority
  • Rose Street enforcement camera
  • City centre traffic light priority
  • City centre/Rose Street/Shore Street/A82/A9 Bus Priority & Park & Ride elements (STAG Appraisal)
  • B9006 bus priority
  • Millburn corridor bus priority and active travel
  • Lochaber Blar Mhor Bus Gate
  • Lochaber Upper Achintore Bus Gate
  • Lochaber Fort William

Further information relating to these studies as well as other ongoing projects within Inverness can also be found at the BPF website.

