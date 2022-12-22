‘We’re here, we’re living it too’: How The Press and Journal’s local reporters make a difference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We’re here, we’re living it too’: How The Press and Journal’s local reporters make a difference

By Reporter
December 22, 2022, 1:01 pm Updated: December 23, 2022, 8:53 am
Sarah Bruce is based in Inverness with The Press and Journal.

She oversees a team of journalists based out of our office just off the A96 at Stoneyfield.

Local reporters and photographers cover court, sport, breaking news and specialisms such as education and transport.

Sarah herself started more years ago than she cares to remember as a trainee when The P&J was on Academy Street.

She defected to Aberdeen and then the central belt to work in national newspapers – but realised her mistake just in time and has been back home for seven years.

As an Inverness resident, parent, accomplished shopper and slow but determined runner, she likes to think she knows what matters to the city.

Sarah Bruce, our Inverness-based news editor.

She said: “I know the difference between Rocpool and Rocpool Reserve and I understand what people mean when they say ‘you’re seeing it’.

“I remember Arnotts and I would pretty much sell my soul for a dream ring.

“These are all little things that I hope demonstrate why Inverness matters to me – so it also matters to me how we tell its stories.

“We’re here, we’re living it too.”

What have we been reporting on in Inverness?

In the past few months alone, we have published extensive coverage of the Bill MacDowell trial, which brought to a close the 46-year mystery of the disappearance of Renee and Andrew MacRae.

We also, hopefully, showed how some of us have the story running through our DNA.

We have also walked through (no pun intended) – and asked for your say on – the controversial plans to effectively ban through traffic from the city’s Academy Street.

But it isn’t just the “big” issues we cover – we also try, on a daily basis, to shine a light on what’s happening in Inverness, Nairn and the surrounding area.

We like telling you about good news and telling the stories of extraordinary people – and they could be your neighbours (or you).

We also feel a duty to bring you news that could change your life for better or worse, in small ways or big.

Whatever it is, from Inverness Justice Centre court cases to amazing fundraising stories, we are here for them.

We’ve launched a new Inverness Facebook community group to share all of the stories and breaking incidents from the area. You can join and share your own updates here.

