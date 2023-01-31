‘I’ve never known a time like this’: New Start Highland highlights support available as costs go up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness charity has highlighted the help it can provide as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

New Start Highland are seeing more people than ever fall into food or fuel poverty.

The charity operates a wide-ranging service, including furniture, food, housing and advice, from their large warehouse on Carsgate Road.

Bosses want people to know that help is available to ensure nobody feels “forgotten” and like they have to struggle alone.

Chief executive James Dunbar said: “The trend we are seeing is there is a lot of need, but there feels like there is a lot of ‘hidden’ need.

“What we are experiencing as an organisation is people looking for food, for furniture and people just looking for support.

“I fear that we won’t yet have realised how bad the situation is because we are still in it.”

One thing New Start Highland works hard to prevent is throwing items away to landfill that can be recycled or upcycled and given a second life.

Several team members fix items such as microwaves, bikes and cookers or give old furniture a new lease of life.

This means the charity can provide people moving into a new home with cookers, microwaves and furniture such as beds, sofas and cabinets – assisting those on a budget.

With more cold weather still likely, Mr Dunbar says high energy bills will continue being a worry for many – including those who have never previously thought of themselves as struggling.

“There are people who never would have thought of themselves as ever being in poverty, but as inflation bites, fuel prices increase, and mortgages go up, those people are coming to us for help because they can’t afford to spend like they used to,” he said.

“It’s a reality many people are currently facing through no fault of their own. Our world has changed: inflation is through the roof, energy prices are through the roof and people are really struggling.

“One of my fears is that people become forgotten as we go through news cycles and while the cost of living is a big thing, with every big issue it seems like the news moves but the people are left struggling.”

Mr Dunbar says the team are coming across more people who are “demoralized” because their situation has made them feel “downtrodden”.

“I’ve never known a time like this, we’ve had a pandemic, we’ve now got a cost-of-living crisis, there’s a war going on in Europe, it’s like a worst case scenario upon worst case scenario, and for those of us in employment that’s bad enough, but if you feel like the world has already forgotten about you, those are the people that will suffer the most.”

Expansion plans to meet growing demand

New Start Highland has plans to make food a central focus of the charity, with food boxes sent to local groups requiring a steady supply.

Currently, the charity provides boxes with 31 items, including pasta, tinned goods, carton milk and packet sauces but is looking to expand that.

The charity is also preparing to support more people than ever to be interview-ready to combat rising unemployment in the country.

New Start Highland can deliver training as well as help with job searches, interview preparation and work experience.

Mr Dunbar added: “It’s a one-stop shop that stops people having to go to multiple organisations. People see that our work experience placements are helping others, and gives a real sense of purpose and helps them progress.”

New Start Highland has helped more than 1,000 people through employability training and anticipates that more people will need assistance in 2023.