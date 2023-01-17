Lidl is not giving up on building a new supermarket in Inverness – despite shelving plans at Drakies last week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Lidl is not giving up on building a new supermarket in Inverness – despite shelving plans at Drakies last week

By Stuart Findlay
January 17, 2023, 11:45 am
Lidl already has an outlet in Inverness on Telford Road. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Lidl already has an outlet in Inverness on Telford Road. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Lidl is not giving up on building another supermarket in Inverness, the retailer has said.

The German giant withdrew its plans for a new shop and 38 houses in the Drakies area of the city earlier this month.

A 109-space car park was also included in the plans.

The site was recently denoted as space for 80 houses in Highland Council’s local development plan.

That meant the supermarket chain would have struggled to win the approval of the council’s planners.

What has Lidl said about its plans?

But while it now looks unlikely that we’ll see a Lidl on the site at Drakies, the retail giant is not done with the Highland capital.

A spokeswoman for Lidl said: “We are continuing to review suitable sites for a new Lidl store in Inverness.”

There are already two supermarkets, a Tesco superstore and an Aldi, a stone’s throw from the proposed location at Inshes Retail Park.

Inverness councillor Ian Brown. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And within a two-mile radius, there are another two Tesco supermarkets, an Asda and a Morrisons.

Last week, Inverness councillor Ian Brown speculated that Lidl may even be tempted to return to the site with an altered proposal.

He said: “The land has been empty for a long time, somebody may come back with something. It might even be Lidl again.

“But whatever goes there, access will be a big issue.”

Homes are still likely to be built at the site

The plot of land in question is at the back of the Highlands and Islands police division headquarters.

Lidl initially applied to the council for planning permission in principle in December 2021.

The area around the proposed site has been struggling with capacity issues for a long time.

The eagle roundabout on Sir Walter Scott Drive, close to where the supermarket would have been built. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Inshes roundabout is already well-known for its gridlock.

And the volume of traffic on Sir Walter Scott Drive, known locally as the southern distributor road, has also been growing steadily as more and more houses pop up in the south of the city.

The potential loss of Drakies Park was a major concern of residents when this application was first floated.

But whether it’s from Lidl or a housing developer, that issue is bound to crop up again.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group here.

