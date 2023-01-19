Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An official opening date for the Inverness Airport Railway Station has been revealed.

Aberdeen-Inverness trains will soon be serving the two-platform facility, which is located half a mile from the airport terminal, and some eight miles from Inverness and about nine miles from Nairn.

The official opening date is expected for February 2, and it is understood Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth may be cutting the ribbon.

Once it is fully operational, passengers can travel from plane to train, or train to plane, with a bus running between the station and the terminal, which are also linked by a walkway and cycle path.

The grand opening, which was previously expected before Christmas but was delayed by “snagging issues”, is a milestone for the region.

It will also be a big moment for the transport official who’s been chasing the dream of a train station at Inverness Airport for 25 years.

Frank Roach raised the idea with Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL), in 1998.

Lack of cash was the sticking point until the Scottish Government put its hand in its pocket to make the project happen.

Frank said he is delighted that the new station will improve travel links to the Inverness Airport Business Park, as well as the rapidly-expanding new town of Tornagrain where 4,960 homes have secured planning approval and 270 have already been built.

‘A facility many people will value’

Transport Scotland funded almost the entire £42 million station which included wider area improvement, with a contribution from HITRANS.

The station itself cost £15 million, which paid for two 490ft platforms, and a bridge with lifts linking the two platforms.

It also features ramped active travel paths to both platforms, and cycle parking on each platform for 20 bikes, and a 64-space car park, 10 with electric vehicle charging facilities.

Ken Gowans, chairman of Highland Council‘s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “The new airport will improve the connectivity of the area and it is a facility that a lot of people will value.

“It’s going to be much easier to get to and from the airport.”

