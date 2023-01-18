Interactive map: Keep track of all the key projects in the £500m investment in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sometimes, it’s hard to keep track of what’s being knocked down, done up or neglected in Inverness.

Landmark buildings can be covered in scaffolding for weeks, months or even years.

We often hear about new projects and cash injections for the city – but when do these things become a reality?

Hopefully, we have created something to help with that.

We’ve analysed the main projects and proposals that form part of the Inverness city vision.

Our map below outlines the changes that we’ve already seen since 2018.

It also shows the progress of the works happening right now and what has been touted but is still to get off the ground.

We will be continually updating it to keep a close eye on how the progress of re-developing Inverness is going.

What should be the priorities for this new vision of Inverness?

Get in touch at stuart.findlay@pressandjournal.co.uk to let us know.

