Outdoor brand Alpkit all set to set up most northerly shop in Inverness climbing gym

Outdoor brand Alpkit is set to open its tenth, and most northerly store this March.

The brand’s Inverness store will be based in the Ledge Climbing Gym, which has taken over the old Bensons for Beds unit on Telford Street.

The shop will create six jobs: three part-time and three full-time: and will a repair shop for clothes and equipment as well as a recycling point for unused outdoor wear and gear.

A digital-first brand, Alpkit create community hubs in areas of outdoor activity, like the Lake District, the Peak District, Snowdonia.

It sells gear to climb, camp, hike, swim, bike and run, as well as repairing or recycling any brand.

Bouldering wall

Nick Smith, co-founder and ,managing director of Alpkit said: “Opening our new Inverness store is such an exciting opportunity for us.

“Community is in the roots of every store we open. Partnering with The Ledge Climbing Gym, Scotland’s only Olympic standard wall and charity, will mean we are at the very heart of such an active and passionate outdoor community.

“The store will hold the full Alpkit range, the fleet of Sonder bikes and a repair station as well running events in and around Inverness.

“The repair station will repair outdoor clothing and equipment from any brand. Alpkit’s repair heroes work on anything from zip repairs and patches to reconstruction and upcycling.

“Alpkit Inverness will also receive donations for the Continuum Project, Alpkit’s contribution to a circular economy. It will collect outdoor clothing and equipment that’s no longer loved and pass it on or recycle it.

“Absolutely nothing will go to landfill.”

The Ledge Climbing Gym runs Scotland’s only Olympic-standard bouldering wall.

With more than 9688ft of climbing surfaces, it’ll offer lead and roped climbs, a gym, a yoga studio, a fitness space and a bouldering space for kids.

The Ledge Charity offers support and community for those rehabilitating from cancer; survivors of sexual violence; non-attending school children’ young carers; and children at risk of being involved in county line drug dealing.