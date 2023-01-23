Major changes are finally on the way for one of Inverness’s most notorious roundabouts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Major changes are finally on the way for one of Inverness’s most notorious roundabouts

By Stuart Findlay
January 23, 2023, 5:00 pm
The Inshes roundabout has
The Inshes roundabout has

Plans have been lodged to make major changes to the Inshes roundabout in Inverness.

The junction’s wacky road markings and six exits have made it well-known in the city for all the wrong reasons.

But it is hoped that a new layout will reduce congestion and cut journey times.

According to planning papers recently lodged by Highland Council, work will start at some point in 2024.

Once it is done, only four exits of the roundabout will remain and traffic lights will be installed.

There will also be three new entrances built away from the roundabout for Police Scotland’s Highlands and Islands headquarters, Drumossie Avenue and Inshes Retail Park.

Why is the Inshes roundabout such a problem?

The causes of frustration at this junction are pretty clear.

It’s a six-pronged roundabout sandwiched between the city’s main hospital, its main trunk road and a major retail park.

On the other three sides there is a large housing estate, and roads leading to two of the fastest growing areas in Scotland.

The Inshes corridor is a key part of Inverness. Image: Highland Council

Around 13,000 people work on the junction’s doorstep.

The council ran a public consultation between June and October 2021 to determine the best way forward.

That consultation helped scrap an unpopular link through the Drakies estate that local residents feared would create a rat run.

When the new plan was put before councillors at the city of Inverness area committee in November 2021, there were still a lot of concerns.

But with no better option on the table, a majority of them decided to push forward.

Will the proposed changes fix things?

The difficulty with the proposal is that it is no magic wand.

The council’s planning department have said so themselves.

Principal engineer Gary Smith summed up the situation before the public consultation opened in May 2021.

He said: “The work that we are doing at Inshes roundabout will not solve congestion in Inverness or congestion through Inshes roundabout.

Traffic back up at the Inshes Tesco supermarket in Inverness. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

“Inshes roundabout will continue to be busy as long as people continue to use cars.

“What the work will do is make journey time and journey reliability much better and it will control the flow of traffic much better through the Inshes junction.”

Those words are still a little alarming. But it does make sense to keep things realistic.

After all, without a magic money tree to bulldoze the entire junction and start over from scratch, a compromise is the best we can hope for.

What happens next?

This planning application will make its way through the council’s system and given its profile, it seems very likely it will be discussed publicly again.

The junction will be put under the spotlight again as potential rival bids for development nearby take shape.

The major A9-A96 link road that will eventually connect Inshes with Smithton will also have an effect.

But at the moment it is anyone’s guess whether that will improve the situation or not.

A map showing the A9/A96 link road plans.

One interesting point from the planning papers is the mention of how transport policy has changed in recent years.

The pandemic caused a quicker shift towards sustainable transport.

As a result, the council’s transport policies will now have a greater focus on walking, cycling and public transport.

The problems we’ve seen at Inshes roundabout would certainly ease if more people left the car at home.

But unless we see a rapid improvement in public transport infrastructure, it feels like we’re a long way from that solution.

Once work begins next year, the council says it will take around 14 months to complete.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

The Inshes roundabout has
Samantha Gardner, 26, missing from Inverness after last seen on Saturday
The Inshes roundabout has
MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to host live cooking demonstrations in Inverness
Business owners at a course on Inverness campus
23 businesses set for fast track on Inverness 'pathfinder'
The Inshes roundabout has
Environment campaigners back Aberdeen low emission zone as worst-polluted streets revealed
The Inshes roundabout has
Small business focus: Kyle Mackintosh launched Highland Heating Management with two fed up friends
The Inshes roundabout has
Weekend court roll – a hen party sex assault and an upskirting voyeur
Greig Street Bridge
How can I take you seriously if you can't even pronounce Avoch? We find…
The Inshes roundabout has
The vegan food and drink scene in Inverness, Nairn and Elgin - is there…
The Inshes roundabout has
Outdoor brand Alpkit all set to set up most northerly shop in Inverness climbing…
The Inshes roundabout has
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday January 20

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Search called off for man missing from North Sea rig
2
The Inshes roundabout has
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
3
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
4
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
5
Aberdeen Arts Centre wheelchair users currently face problems getting into the venue.
Changes to end wheelchair ‘discrimination’ at Aberdeen Arts Centre, MND-friendly Alford holiday home and…
6
The Inshes roundabout has
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
7
Rosehill Court incident
Police launch investigation after reports of disturbance at Aberdeen high rise
8
The Inshes roundabout has
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
9
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Hayden Coulson in good spot with Middlesbrough and Aberdeen
10
The Inshes roundabout has
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…

More from Press and Journal

The Inshes roundabout has
Rhys Thomas signs for Formartine United after leaving Cove Rangers
The Inshes roundabout has
More Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire pupils given chance to benefit from acclaimed eye-opening make-up courses
The Inshes roundabout has
New Buckie RNLI crew members complete first search operation
The Inshes roundabout has
Namaste Delhi brings light and love of food to Aberdeen Restaurant Week
The Inshes roundabout has
'How is this justice?': Sex abuse victims of 'trusted' Tain publican hit out at…
The Inshes roundabout has
Turquoise: The new Holburn Street cafe serving up Turkish coffee and Aberdeen's warmest welcome
The Inshes roundabout has
Readers' letters: Aberdeen seagulls and salmon farming has become a scapegoat
death drop aberdeen
Death Drop: Fierce nuns to slay in new drag murder mystery heading for Aberdeen
The Inshes roundabout has
'I don't even know why I do it': Oil worker found with 16 hours…
The Inshes roundabout has
Chris Deerin: Don't write the union off yet - stable change is happening behind…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented