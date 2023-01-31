Cyclist ‘seriously’ injured during collision on rural Inverness-shire road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision on a rural road in the Highlands.

The 59-year-old female cyclist was hit on the Mains of Buncanton road, to the north of Dunlichity yesterday.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Road policing officers in the Highlands are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “Road policing officers are appealing for information following a crash between a car and a cyclist in Dunlichity, Inverness-shire.

Car occupants were not injured

“The crash happened around 12.50pm on Monday January 30, on Mains of Bunachton.

“The 59-year-old female cyclist was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to what medical staff describe as serious injuries.

“The occupants of the Dacia Sandero car were not injured.”

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Although this is a rural road it is still frequently used, so we are urging anyone who witnessed the collision to please come forward.

“If you believe you have information which could be relevant, or you may have dash-cam footage, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 1416 of 30 January 2023.”