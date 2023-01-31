Train and car collide at level crossing between Nairn and Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trains were cancelled following a crash at a Highland level crossing.

A train and car collided at the crossing on the line between Inverness and Nairn at about 1.40pm.

The crash happened at Lower Cullernie level crossing at Allanfearn. Nobody has been injured in the incident.

ScotRail cancelled all services between Inverness and Aberdeen but the line has now been cleared by staff.

The line has been fully reopened and trains between the cities will restart. However, passengers have been warned there will still be some delay to this as crews and units are not in position.

UPDATE: Staff have now cleared the line and this will now fully reopen meaning train services can now restart. Due to crews and units being out of position it may take a little time to get trains running on time again. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 31, 2023

Cancellations and delays on services

A spokesman for the British Transport Police earlier said: “Officers were called to a level crossing near Inverness at 1.36pm today, after reports that a car had been struck by a train.

“Thankfully no one has been injured. Inquiries into this incident are ongoing, and no trains are running through the location while the vehicle is recovered and the line is assessed.”

While services were cancelled, ScotRail encouraged customers to use tickets with Stagecoach North services between Aberdeen and Inverness.

A spokesman for ScotRail said: “ScotRail services between Inverness and Aberdeen are currently subject to delays and alterations.

“To keep people moving, we have arrange for valid train tickets to be accepted on selected Stagecoach North bus services between Inverness and Aberdeen.”

Network Rail Scotland staff worked to support emergency services at the site at the time of the incident.

The disruption follows after services between Aberdeen and Dundee were also disrupted due to a power failure earlier today.