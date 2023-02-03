Dell of Inshes: Decision due in 10-year Inverness retail park planning wrangle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 10-year planning wrangle in Inverness could finally be about to come to an end.

Developers have been trying to build a new retail park at Dell of Inshes since December 2012.

Since then, variations of the idea have been making their way through the planning and appeal processes of Highland Council and the Scottish Government.

Highland councillors rejected the most recent proposal from Aberdeen Standard Investments in June 2022.

That prompted an appeal to the Scottish Government – and the result of that appeal is now just around the corner.

All interested parties – including the developer, the council and people affected locally – have been given until February 15 to make their final submissions.

Once that happens, the government’s department of planning and environmental appeals (DPEA) will decide the application’s fate.

What are the plans for Dell of Inshes?

The park would be a significant extension, covering an area of more than 50,000 sqft.

The plans are for:

One large shop

Eight smaller units, used by retail, professional services or food and drink businesses

A pub or restaurant

13 allotments

The latest application was considered by Highland councillors in March 2022.

Planners recommended that members of the south planning applications committee reject it because it would “negatively impact the viability and vitality of Inverness city centre”.

Not for the first time, concerns about adding to congestion at the already beleaguered Inshes roundabout were also raised.

Ultimately, the councillors followed the planners’ recommendation and rejected the application.

As a result, the developer lodged its appeal.

What happens next?

A hearing took place on December 20 last year, with representations from the council and the developer.

Once the deadline for final submissions to the DPEA passes on February 15, a decision from case reporter Alison Kirkwood will follow.

A spokeswoman for the DPEA said: “If at this point the reporter has sufficient information to conclude her assessment, she would anticipate a decision being issued in a few months.”

Throughout the process, the effect that a major new retail development would have on Inverness city centre has been a sticking point.

The local development plan is a key part too, because the area in question has been allocated for housing.

It appears very unlikely there is any intention from Aberdeen Standard Investments to build houses here.

Dell of Inshes development ‘would not address traffic problems’

Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council has also commented on the upcoming appeal.

The community group is worried about the already difficult traffic congestion close to the site.

A statement from the community council said: “There is no doubt that Sir Walter Scott Drive is the subject of frequent – and random – traffic blockages, often inexplicably occurring outwith expected peak times.

“We maintain serious concerns that this scheme will not address the traffic problems of districts of Inverness which rely on this route.”

A planning consultant representing Aberdeen Standard Investments acknowledges the traffic difficulties in their submission. But it also appears to be pointing the finger at the council for not sorting it out.

A statement from Pritchett Planning Consultancy said: “The junction could have

been improved incrementally over the last 20 years.

“But the council has chosen not to proceed on this basis. This is the decision of the council.

“However, this proposal only requires relatively minor road improvements

equating to a no-net detriment solution.”

What has Highland Council said?

Highland Council will be hoping that the DPEA finds in its favour.

However, it did lose a previous appeal at the same site.

But that came after both the local authority and the neighbouring Tesco supermarket dropped its objections during the appeal process.

This time, the council is sticking it out to the bitter end.

Peter Wheelan, principal planner with the council’s strategic projects team, sums up its position.

He said: “Inverness city centre is experiencing significantly higher vacancy rates as a result of Brexit, the pandemic and changes in the general shopping

habits of our communities.

“As a result, the council’s position is that this development will now result in significant adverse effects, which are not outweighed by the benefits of the development.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group here.