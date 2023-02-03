Dell of Inshes: Decision due in 10-year Inverness retail park planning wrangle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Dell of Inshes: Decision due in 10-year Inverness retail park planning wrangle

By Stuart Findlay
February 3, 2023, 11:45 am
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.

A 10-year planning wrangle in Inverness could finally be about to come to an end.

Developers have been trying to build a new retail park at Dell of Inshes since December 2012.

Since then, variations of the idea have been making their way through the planning and appeal processes of Highland Council and the Scottish Government.

Highland councillors rejected the most recent proposal from Aberdeen Standard Investments in June 2022.

That prompted an appeal to the Scottish Government – and the result of that appeal is now just around the corner.

All interested parties – including the developer, the council and people affected locally – have been given until February 15 to make their final submissions.

Once that happens, the government’s department of planning and environmental appeals (DPEA) will decide the application’s fate.

What are the plans for Dell of Inshes?

The park would be a significant extension, covering an area of more than 50,000 sqft.

The plans are for:

  • One large shop
  • Eight smaller units, used by retail, professional services or food and drink businesses
  • A pub or restaurant
  • 13 allotments

The latest application was considered by Highland councillors in March 2022.

A map showing the location of the potential development.

Planners recommended that members of the south planning applications committee reject it because it would “negatively impact the viability and vitality of Inverness city centre”.

Not for the first time, concerns about adding to congestion at the already beleaguered Inshes roundabout were also raised.

Ultimately, the councillors followed the planners’ recommendation and rejected the application.

As a result, the developer lodged its appeal.

What happens next?

A hearing took place on December 20 last year, with representations from the council and the developer.

Once the deadline for final submissions to the DPEA passes on February 15, a decision from case reporter Alison Kirkwood will follow.

A spokeswoman for the DPEA said: “If at this point the reporter has sufficient information to conclude her assessment, she would anticipate a decision being issued in a few months.”

Throughout the process, the effect that a major new retail development would have on Inverness city centre has been a sticking point.

The local development plan is a key part too, because the area in question has been allocated for housing.

It appears very unlikely there is any intention from Aberdeen Standard Investments to build houses here.

Dell of Inshes development ‘would not address traffic problems’

Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council has also commented on the upcoming appeal.

The community group is worried about the already difficult traffic congestion close to the site.

A statement from the community council said: “There is no doubt that Sir Walter Scott Drive is the subject of frequent – and random – traffic blockages, often inexplicably occurring outwith expected peak times.

“We maintain serious concerns that this scheme will not address the traffic problems of districts of Inverness which rely on this route.”

The Inshes roundabout is located close to the proposed development. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A planning consultant representing Aberdeen Standard Investments acknowledges the traffic difficulties in their submission. But it also appears to be pointing the finger at the council for not sorting it out.

A statement from Pritchett Planning Consultancy said: “The junction could have
been improved incrementally over the last 20 years.

“But the council has chosen not to proceed on this basis. This is the decision of the council.

“However, this proposal only requires relatively minor road improvements
equating to a no-net detriment solution.”

What has Highland Council said?

Highland Council will be hoping that the DPEA finds in its favour.

However, it did lose a previous appeal at the same site.

But that came after both the local authority and the neighbouring Tesco supermarket dropped its objections during the appeal process.

This time, the council is sticking it out to the bitter end.

Peter Wheelan, principal planner with the council’s strategic projects team, sums up its position.

He said: “Inverness city centre is experiencing significantly higher vacancy rates as a result of Brexit, the pandemic and changes in the general shopping
habits of our communities.

“As a result, the council’s position is that this development will now result in significant adverse effects, which are not outweighed by the benefits of the development.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Inverness MSP wants to see more support for victims of crime before trial takes…
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Inverness carer issued with warning after domestic abuse conviction reveals he kicked woman in…
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Highland Pride launch fundraiser to secure return of Proud Ness in Inverness
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
Raasay Road in Inverness where the break-ins and thefts took place
Two thefts from Inverness properties less than three miles apart on same day
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Inverness Airport Railway Station finally opens
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
£2 million modular village plots at Inverness Campus expected to be ready by summer
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
The 6 best menus and treat boxes on offer this Valentine's Day in Inverness
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Humza Yousaf urged to unpick centralised NHS maternity care in Inverness
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Inverness becomes first UK city to adopt an all-electric bus fleet

Most Read

1
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Rangers 2-1 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County's display in narrow league loss away to Rangers
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from…
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Caley Thistle 2-2 Morton: The Verdict – Ratings, star man and talking points as…
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A gardener's tools - and body - need caring for
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Buckie come from behind to beat fellow title challengers Brora in thrilling clash
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
New appointments at SAYFC and NFUS
An artist's impression of what the Dell of Inshes development would look like.
Security dog used at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour

Editor's Picks

Most Commented