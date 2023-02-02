Inverness becomes first UK city to adopt an all-electric bus fleet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness becomes first UK city to adopt an all-electric bus fleet

By Michelle Henderson
February 2, 2023, 2:45 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 2:54 pm
David Beating, managing director for Stagecoach Highlands with Jenny Gilruth, Scottish minister for transport; Ian Downie, head of Yutong UK, Sam Greer regional director Stagecoach Scotland, David Simpson, head of engineering. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
David Beating, managing director for Stagecoach Highlands with Jenny Gilruth, Scottish minister for transport; Ian Downie, head of Yutong UK, Sam Greer regional director Stagecoach Scotland, David Simpson, head of engineering. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Stagecoach Highlands launched the UK’s first all-electric city bus network.

The transport operator has invested £10.8million towards the purchase of 25 new zero-emission Yutong E10 buses.

The buses will operate on all Inverness city centre routes, providing a quieter and smoother ride for passengers.

Stagecoach Highlands has launched 25 electric buses into services across Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

The project has been supported by the Scottish Government’s Zero Emission Bus Challenge Fund (ScotZEB), designed to support Scotland’s transition to net zero by 2045.

Operators and representatives hope the green switch will inspire people to ditch their cars in favour of public transport to help reduce carbon emissions.

‘Inverness is really leading the way’

Transport Secretary Jenny Gilruth, who was in Inverness for the launch, hopes the investment will help facilitate a model shift in encouraging greater footfall onboard transport networks.

Scottish minister for transport, Jenny Gilruth jumped aboard one of Stagecoach’s new electric buses outside the Drumossie Hotel in Inverness on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

“Inverness is really leading the way and I know there is probably a greater need for car use in this part of the country than there might be in other parts of the country, given the reality,” she said.

“However, I think it is really important to see this investment coming to Inverness and I really hope people can go out and experience the new buses and that they enjoy using them. I also hope that it does facilitate that model shift out of cars and back onto buses.

“I have to say transport has a number of challenges in this area, not on the bus per se, but on cars and it’s all about the behaviour changes of getting people out of their cars and onto public transport.

“We need to make sure that model shift happens.”

Driver Magnus Bolton driving one of 25 all electric buses launched by Stagecoach Highlands. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

David Beaton, managing director of Stagecoach Highlands said the fleet will not only be cost-effective from an operation standpoint but go a long way towards reducing carbon emissions, particularly on the city’s Academy street.

He said: “It’s a huge thing for the Highlands and Inverness to be the first city in the UK.

“We are very proud to be leading the way in greener transport in the Highlands. We are just happy to play our part.”

What can passengers expect?

The new and improved vehicles can operate throughout the day on a single charge, covering more than 200 miles.

Each vehicle has 422kwh batteries onboard, which fully charge within three hours.

Onboard, it features USB charging points at each seat, interior LED lights and contactless payment facilities.

The new and improved vehicles feature USB charging points at each seat, interior LED lights, and contactless payment facilities. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Stagecoach Highlands installed 13 charging points at their Inverness depot.

Ian Downie, head of Yutong UK at Pelican Bus and Coach said he was “honoured” to have been part of the project.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
Is cash still king for restaurants or are contactless payments the way forward?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

GlenWyvis Distillery in nearby Dingwall lent their support to the project through supplying samples for testing. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery.
Whisky holds the key to healthier skin, Aberdeen scientists confirm
SUCCESS: RABDF chairwoman Di Wastenage, left, with Anne and Alistair Logan.
Scots farmers lead the way at Dairy-Tech
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
'There will be murder': Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles of Aberdeen, in the North Sea.
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Police say they appreciate every bit of information handed to them. Image: Shutterstock.
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Post Thumbnail
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented