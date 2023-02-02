Inverness becomes first UK city to adopt an all-electric bus fleet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stagecoach Highlands launched the UK’s first all-electric city bus network.

The transport operator has invested £10.8million towards the purchase of 25 new zero-emission Yutong E10 buses.

The buses will operate on all Inverness city centre routes, providing a quieter and smoother ride for passengers.

The project has been supported by the Scottish Government’s Zero Emission Bus Challenge Fund (ScotZEB), designed to support Scotland’s transition to net zero by 2045.

Operators and representatives hope the green switch will inspire people to ditch their cars in favour of public transport to help reduce carbon emissions.

‘Inverness is really leading the way’

Transport Secretary Jenny Gilruth, who was in Inverness for the launch, hopes the investment will help facilitate a model shift in encouraging greater footfall onboard transport networks.

“Inverness is really leading the way and I know there is probably a greater need for car use in this part of the country than there might be in other parts of the country, given the reality,” she said.

“However, I think it is really important to see this investment coming to Inverness and I really hope people can go out and experience the new buses and that they enjoy using them. I also hope that it does facilitate that model shift out of cars and back onto buses.

“I have to say transport has a number of challenges in this area, not on the bus per se, but on cars and it’s all about the behaviour changes of getting people out of their cars and onto public transport.

“We need to make sure that model shift happens.”

David Beaton, managing director of Stagecoach Highlands said the fleet will not only be cost-effective from an operation standpoint but go a long way towards reducing carbon emissions, particularly on the city’s Academy street.

He said: “It’s a huge thing for the Highlands and Inverness to be the first city in the UK.

“We are very proud to be leading the way in greener transport in the Highlands. We are just happy to play our part.”

What can passengers expect?

The new and improved vehicles can operate throughout the day on a single charge, covering more than 200 miles.

Each vehicle has 422kwh batteries onboard, which fully charge within three hours.

Onboard, it features USB charging points at each seat, interior LED lights and contactless payment facilities.

Stagecoach Highlands installed 13 charging points at their Inverness depot.

Ian Downie, head of Yutong UK at Pelican Bus and Coach said he was “honoured” to have been part of the project.