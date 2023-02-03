Rag’n’Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Multi-platinum selling artist Rag’n’Bone Man will perform in Inverness this summer.

The three-times Brit Award winner known for hits such as Human and Skin will take to the historic Northern Meeting Park stage to headline the Live in the City event.

Caitlin Brown of LCC Live said: “Events like Live in the City take years to plan and to confirm artists, so we’re over the moon to make this massive announcement.

“Rag‘n’Bone Man is an outstanding artist, known for his deep voice and amazing hits, so we can’t wait for him to take to the stage and entertain fans with his many hit songs.

“The Northern Meeting Park is a great venue and we’re so excited to be bringing such a great act to Inverness – this is going to be special.”

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man will headline ‘Live in the City in Inverness on the evening of Sunday, July 2.

Tickets for Rag‘n’Bone Man go on sale from 9am on Friday, February 10 via Ticketline or fans can also purchase them from Caffery’s Menswear in the Eastgate Shopping Centre.