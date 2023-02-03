Inverness carer issued with warning after domestic abuse conviction reveals he kicked woman in the head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness carer issued with warning after domestic abuse conviction reveals he kicked woman in the head

By Cameron Roy
February 3, 2023, 4:20 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 6:25 pm
Mirel Trusca was on the register for support workers in adult care.
Mirel Trusca was on the register for support workers in adult care.

An Inverness carer has received a two-year warning on their registration due to a conviction for domestic abuse.

Mirel Trusca seized a woman’s body, punched her on the head, slapped her on the head, seized her on the neck and kicked her barefooted on the head.

He carried out the abuse between December 9 2021 and May 12 2022, and was convicted at Inverness Sheriff Court on July 6 last year.

Witnessing the crime were two anonymous people, known only as BB and CC in a Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) report, which outlines the conviction.

As a result, the watchdog has now issued a warning and conditions that will stay on his registration for the next two years.

The agency has found the conviction has caused his fitness to practice to be impaired.

His registration is recorded under the support workers in a care home service for adults. However, no employer was stated in the report, which was published online.

Assault caused ‘psychological harm’

The SSSC report found that Mr Trusca’s actions caused “psychological harm” to both the woman he assaulted and the two witnesses.

It said the assault was “very serious” and was made worse as the two witnesses were present during the assault.

One of the factors of concern was that the behaviour took place within a location where members of Mr Trusca’s family “ought to feel safe, protected and cared for”.

It was found that the offence demonstrated a “violent loss of self-control”.

Due to the fact social service workers are expected to act in accordance with the law, the report stated that the watchdog had to issue the warning so the public did not lose confidence in the profession.

‘Personal health issues and stress’

The report assessed Mr Trusca’s belief that “personal health issues and stress” were contributing factors to his losing his temper.

But they found that due to the seriousness of the actions, it was “not sufficient to mitigate”.

One of the main concerns raised was that the offence occurred over a six-month period, which demonstrates a pattern of behavior.

However, it was also noted that Mr Trusca had been employed since October 2017 and there were no previous concerns about his fitness to practice.

The offence also took place outside of work.

He was also found to acknowledged his behaviour was unacceptable, engaged in the SSSC’s investigation and demonstrated remorse.

It was also found Mr Trusca has been engaging in a programme to address his domestic abuse behaviour after it was ordered by the court.

The warning on his registration comes into effect on February 3, and will last two years.

