Inverness carer issued with warning after domestic abuse conviction reveals he kicked woman in the head

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness carer has received a two-year warning on their registration due to a conviction for domestic abuse.

Mirel Trusca seized a woman’s body, punched her on the head, slapped her on the head, seized her on the neck and kicked her barefooted on the head.

He carried out the abuse between December 9 2021 and May 12 2022, and was convicted at Inverness Sheriff Court on July 6 last year.

Witnessing the crime were two anonymous people, known only as BB and CC in a Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) report, which outlines the conviction.

As a result, the watchdog has now issued a warning and conditions that will stay on his registration for the next two years.

The agency has found the conviction has caused his fitness to practice to be impaired.

His registration is recorded under the support workers in a care home service for adults. However, no employer was stated in the report, which was published online.

Assault caused ‘psychological harm’

The SSSC report found that Mr Trusca’s actions caused “psychological harm” to both the woman he assaulted and the two witnesses.

It said the assault was “very serious” and was made worse as the two witnesses were present during the assault.

One of the factors of concern was that the behaviour took place within a location where members of Mr Trusca’s family “ought to feel safe, protected and cared for”.

It was found that the offence demonstrated a “violent loss of self-control”.

Due to the fact social service workers are expected to act in accordance with the law, the report stated that the watchdog had to issue the warning so the public did not lose confidence in the profession.

‘Personal health issues and stress’

The report assessed Mr Trusca’s belief that “personal health issues and stress” were contributing factors to his losing his temper.

But they found that due to the seriousness of the actions, it was “not sufficient to mitigate”.

One of the main concerns raised was that the offence occurred over a six-month period, which demonstrates a pattern of behavior.

However, it was also noted that Mr Trusca had been employed since October 2017 and there were no previous concerns about his fitness to practice.

The offence also took place outside of work.

He was also found to acknowledged his behaviour was unacceptable, engaged in the SSSC’s investigation and demonstrated remorse.

It was also found Mr Trusca has been engaging in a programme to address his domestic abuse behaviour after it was ordered by the court.

The warning on his registration comes into effect on February 3, and will last two years.