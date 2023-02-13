Inverness family facing £7,000 vet bills after pet dog Lexi suffers devastating injuries after being hit by car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness family facing £7,000 vet bills after pet dog Lexi suffers devastating injuries after being hit by car

By Ross Hempseed
February 13, 2023, 11:45 am
Lexi went from a loving, excitable dog to being on cage rest. Image: Allan Tracey.
Lexi went from a loving, excitable dog to being on cage rest. Image: Allan Tracey.

An Inverness family is asking for funds to cover their beloved pet’s medical bills after she was hit by a car.

Lexi, a six-year-old Cocker Spaniel, escaped from the garden of Nicole Tracey, the daughter of owners Allan and Shirley Tracey.

Ms Tracey looks after the dog every week while her parents work and also owns its 12-week-old puppy Skyla.

Lexi ran onto Telford Gardens in Inverness in December last year and was hit by a car,  leaving her with a broken leg and requiring specialist treatment in Aberdeen.

Ms Tracey said: “I was leaving the house to take her home in the afternoon as I was due to drop her home before picking my son up from school.

“As I left the house, I noticed the gate was open and she just ran straight out. I shouted at her but she ran straight out onto the road and the car came and it hit her.”

Lexi and her puppies Georgie and Skyla. All three are looked after by the Tracey family. Image: Allan Tracey.

The driver of the car offered to take the injured pet to the vet, however, the incident had shaken Ms Tracey and so she had her mum come and take the dog to the vet herself.

Following the incident, Lexi spent two weeks being treated, with vets initially fearing the leg may have had to be amputated. However, wearing a compression sleeve has helped.

Lexi still needs to have her bandages redressed weekly at Eastgate Vets, costing the family £100 each time.

While Lexi is insured by her owners, the medical bills to nurture their beloved pet back to health have soared to more than £7,000, with more treatments to come.

Lexi missing out on favourite walks

Pet insurance is only covering about £2,000 of the bills, so Lexi’s owners face eye-watering medical bills.

The costs have forced them to appeal to people for help with more than £1,100 already being pledged online by supporters. 

Throughout the treatment, the once lively and affectionate Lexi has been unable to walk properly due to her injury and has lost some of her spark.

Ms Tracey said: “She’s the same age as my son, so they have grown up together and have a special bond. She’s just a loving, affectionate dog, and the family wouldn’t be the same without her.”

In the coming weeks, the decision will be made to continue with compression therapy or if Lexi will require expensive surgery.

Lexi loves to get wet on long walks with her owner. Image: Allan Tracey.

Ms Tracey says Lexi means “everything to the family” especially since her two puppies – Skyla and Georgie – are also cared for by the family.

The two puppies are very attached to their mother often taken out on walks together with Lexi’s diving into the water to swim.

However, she has been forced to remain on cage rest while the broken leg heals.

Currently, the GoFundMe page has raised over £1,100, while the Tracey family continue with Lexi’s treatment to get her back to full health.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

From left: Cookery demo host Sarah Rankin with Claire McQueen, Zara Brude, Pat McQueen, Val Falconer and Aileen Rankin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
18 of the best pictures from MasterChef 2022 star Sarah Rankin's cooking event in…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Kiedrowicz denies causing a person to be present while engaging in sexual activity. (Pic taken for future use) Picture shows; Patryk Kiedrowicz . Inverness Sheriff Court. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 02/02/2022
Man who harassed woman walked into home uninvited
An Inverness GP says cutting back traffic is essential for improving air quality - and people's health. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness GP's air quality warning
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a missing rapist, a dying paedophile and a prosecco bottle…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Domestic abuser Michael Stewart from Inverness Picture shows; Domestic abuser Michael Stewart from Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Vulnerable woman's boyfriend was abusive, court told
Mustafa Calisir, pictured left, and Ismail Dogan with items generously donated by people for those struggling in Turkey. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.
Inverness businesses overwhelmed with support after family tragedies in Turkey and Syria earthquake
Post Thumbnail
Man who took car and drove it off the road had no licence
Mark Beaumont will be talking about this cycling adventures in Inverness this month. Image Markus Stitz
Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont heads to Inverness's Eden Court later this month
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
To go with story by Megan Avolio. THREE men were involved in a ?650,000 drugs enterprise operating from secluded 'stash sites' in the Scottish Highlands. Picture shows; Alasdair Finlayson, 26. -. SpinDrift Date; Unknown
Former footballer was in charge of major drug dealing operation in the Highlands

Most Read

1
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
2
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Top Aberdeen businessman defects from Tories to Labour in shock switch
3
From left: Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi will take part in Signature Food Festival in Aberdeen in April 2023.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Team
Exclusive: Michelin chefs Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi announced for Aberdeen’s Signature Food Festival…
4
Police arrived at Laing Park in Carnoustie after full-time. Image: WitzSado.
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
5
Concerns about the level of care provided at a Huntly care home have been raised by residents' family members. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
‘We’re not asking for a lot, just our families to be looked after’: Neglect…
6
: CR0038519 Stoneywood Paper Mill Stoneywood paper mill has been closed with immediate effect resulting in the loss of more than 400 jobs. Pictured is: the entrance to the paper mill ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell /2022
Exclusive: ‘Credible’ bid could save Aberdeen’s Stoneywood paper mill
7
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Danger driver vanished from scene of serious crash that left cousin lying on road…
8
Spectra festival
Massive queues as Spectra attracts thousands to Aberdeen city centre
9
David Woodcock Inverness
Man who sexually assaulted council worker ordered to wear electronic tag
10
Plans have been lodged for an extension at a Crovie fishing cottage
Row over Crovie extension ‘blocking Moray Firth view’, Drumoak pub plans revived and generator…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen pictured with the European Cup Winners Cup after beating Real Madrid. Photo: SNS
Paul Third: March of time means May will likely be the last chance to…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Derek Acorah claims he spoke to a ghost known as the Green Lady when he was staying in Room 406 at Thainstone House Inverurie Picture shows; Thainstone House, Derek Acorah. n/a. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
When showbiz ghostbuster Derek Acorah hoped for spooky Valentine's date in Inverurie hotel
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club - who are one of the few clubs keeping memberships at the same price. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Will north-east clubs raise 2023 fees to bring in more cash, or freeze…
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross battles with Dundee's Kwame Thomas. Image: SNS
Scott Ross says Cove Rangers have to 'fight for everything' in survival battle
Arunas Dirgelas was found living at a five-bedroom house which was being used as a cannabis farm. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cannabis farmer jailed after massive plantation found in Aberdeen house
Inverness' Sean Welsh (centre) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 at Livingston. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: Ruthless display of finishing from cup experts Inverness
Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse celebrating in the snow on Cairngorm Mountain
Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis complete Cairngorm climb after 100mph winds put…
A total of 12 fatal collisions and 18 fatalities were reported on the A9 Inverness to Perth road last year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Road safety campaign launched following surge in fatalies on the A9 Inverness to Perth…
The new facility will be in Chapelton of Elsick.
New life skills ASN facility proposed as part of new Chapelton of Elsick development
Valentine's ball auction
Valentine's Ball auction raises massive £140,000 for Maggie's Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented