Home News Inverness

Collision in Inverness between a motorbike and car – before thief runs off with the motorbike

By Louise Glen
February 13, 2023, 8:36 pm Updated: February 14, 2023, 11:59 am
A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
After a car hit a motorbike in Inverness earlier this evening – a opportunist thief took off with the motorbike.

The incident happened on Culcabock Road near to the roundabout and close to the Fluke Inn and the Kingswell filling station.

The motorbike was knocked off his bike at 7.45pm, amd emergency services were in attendance.

While the motorcyclist was being aided by passers-by, another person – believed to be a man – took off with the motorbike and headed off down a nearby lane.

Opportunist thief

An eyewitness said: “Before I arrived at the scene, two young friends told me that they saw a cyclist being hit by a car near the Fluke Inn on Culcabock Road.

 

“They then saw an opportunist thief who picked up the motorbike, among all the confusion, and make off with the bike into the night in Inverness.

“I saw police try to run after the thief who stole the motorbike.”

A spokesman for police said: “Around 7.30pm on Monday February 13 police received a report of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Culcabock Road, Inverness.

“A male has made off on the motorcycle and inquiries are ongoing to trace him and the motorcycle.

“Officers remain at the scene to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

 

 

