A missing 16-year-old girl from Inverness has been found safe and well.

Alise Driksna was reported missing from Inverness at 5.30am on Thursday, February 16.

The 16-year-old, from the Raigmore area has since been traced. Officers have thanked everyone who helped with their earlier appeal.