Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume

By Chloe Irvine
February 20, 2023, 9:37 pm Updated: February 21, 2023, 12:58 am
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements have resumed between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy Junction. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Work to improve safety on the A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction has resumed.

The works include upgrading the accessibility of existing uncontrolled pedestrian and cycle crossing points at North Kessock, as well as road lighting.

Additional safety signs will be installed at Munlochy junction, while teams will also be carrying out drainage investigation works for potential future improvements.

The project began in last November but was later put on hold due to an extended period of wintery weather.

On Sunday, Bear Scotland relaunched construction, which is expected to be completed by March 31.

To ensure the safety of road workers and road users, single-lane closures will be in place on the A9 northbound and southbound carriageways each night between 7pm and 6am.

Convoy working will be required for a period of time at Munlochy junction, however, it will remain fully open during the lane closures.

The existing pedestrian and cycle crossing points will remain closed during the works, with diversions in place via Point Road, North Kessock.

The existing National Cycle Route 1, adjacent to the A9 northbound, will also be closed for a period of time. An alternative route will be available via National Cycle Route 1 through North Kessock.

‘Significantly improve safety’

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s representative for the north-west, said: “Works at North Kessock and Munlochy junction are part of a package of road safety measures which will significantly improve safety of all road users.

Eddie Ross of Bear Scotland.

“The projects are an important investment for Transport Scotland and will bring real benefits to the local community and visitors.

“We apologise in advance for any delays experienced – we have planned the single-lane closures for night time to minimise disruption.”

