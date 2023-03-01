Inverness shinty squad hit off season with fixture at Raigmore Hospital blood bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness shinty squad hit off season with fixture at Raigmore Hospital blood bank

By Louise Glen
March 1, 2023, 3:02 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 5:03 pm
Inverness Shinty Club gave away a pint of blood at the start of the season. Image: SNBTS.
Ahead of the new season, Inverness Shinty Club were keen to help save lives by donating blood at the city’s donor centre.

Accompanied by shinty club mascot and local celebrity, Billy Bught, players, parents, and members of the club community came together to visit Inverness Blood Donor Centre.

As the centre tries to increase the numbers of people donating blood on a regular basis, it is keen to encourage other teams, and donors – even if they have not been along for a while – to give blood.

‘Don’t put it off’

“Giving blood is such a great thing to do but unless it affects you directly, it’s easy to keep putting it off,” said 32-year-old Arran McMaster, player and chairman of the Inverness Shinty Club charity.

He continued: “Not everyone is able to donate but everyone can help by encouraging others to come along and play their part in making a difference.”

“Shinty is more than a game, it’s an ancient sport that remains at the heart of our local communities.

Inverness Shinty Club team member gives a pint of his very best. Image: Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service.

“We’ve shown exactly that, by all coming together to support the blood donor centre which is another organisation right at the heart of our community.

“I’d say to any other group or club thinking of getting involved to just get on and do it. It’s so easy to organise. You don’t need to get a massive group together.

“If you just take the first steps to organise few people, then those people might just encourage a few others and so on. It really just takes a few people to make a massive difference.”

To arrange a group booking the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service can be contacted online or on 0345 90 90 999 to find out more.

Inverness Donor Centre is open weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

